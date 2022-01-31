Stars bounce back, beat Bruins 6-1

That was quite the response from the Stars to kickstart the second half of their season. Two nights following a lopsided loss at home, the boys in skyline green and black jumped all over the Boston Bruins in a 6-1 victory on Sunday.

Stars head coach Rick Bowness called it their best game of the season. Tyler Seguin scored twice and added three points and Jake Oettinger returned to form allowing just one goal on 26 shots for his 11th win of the season. The Stars needed to get their mojo back. They did so in dominating fashion. Here are the five takeaways of the game.

STARS JUMP OUT TO EARLY LEAD

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Stars made sure not to have a repeat of Friday night. On the eve of his 30th birthday, Seguin got the Stars on the board with a tap-in goal just 6:54 into the first period.

Less than 10 minutes later, they doubled their lead when Alexander Radulov raced in on a breakaway and beat Linus Ullmark with a slick deke for his second goal of the season.

RADULOV’S GOAL ENDS DROUGHT

His goal was a long time coming. It snapped a 28-game drought for the veteran winger, who last scored Oct. 27 vs. Vegas. Always one for great celebrations, you could feel the weight lifted off his shoulders when he dropped to a knee after his goal.

Radulov’s game has taken off ever since he was placed on a line with rookie Jacob Peterson. The duo combined for nearly identical goals in consecutive games on the team’s recent road trip.

STARS DOUBLE UP IN 68-SECOND SPAN

Leading 2-0, the Stars struck twice in a little over a minute to end Ullmark’s night. Luke Glendening got it started with a deflection off Miro Heiskanen’s shot from the half wall and Jamie Benn sniped a shot from between the dots that went high glove.

BALANCED SCORING

It’s always a good sign when you can get production up and down the lineup. It’s no secret the Stars have had to lean heavily on Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski for offense.

Five different players potted goals for the Stars and 10 recorded points.

STARTING THE SECOND HALF ON THE RIGHT NOTE

Sunday’s game marked the start of the second half of the season for the Stars, who need as many wins as they can get to make up ground in the playoff race.

If they repeat their point total from the first half, they’d finish with 92 points. That likely won’t be enough to get them into a playoff spot.

They opened this six-game homestand with a loss but responded with a win. Of their next nine games, eight are against Central Division opponents

Courtesy Kyle Shohara