West Virginia tops TCU 29-17

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

West Virginia’s 29-17 victory at TCU included the Mountaineers’ most points this season against an FBS opponent and its 229 net rushing yards were the year’s best no matter who the opponent. It was just the third time this season the Mountaineers eclipsed 100 yards on the ground, they have won all three of those games.

Brown rushed for 111 yards against the Horned Frogs. Saturday was also his ninth 100-yard game, which ties him for 12th all-time at West Virginia.

“We knew in this game that both teams were going to run the ball, and the team that ran the ball better was going to win,” noted WVU’s junior running back, as his club outgained TCU on the ground, 229-149.

Brown’s backup, Tony Mathis, added 48 rushing yards, which is the second-best outing of the sophomore’s career. WVU’s second-string quarterback, Garrett Greene, accounted for 69 yards on the ground, 67 of them coming on one scamper.

West Virginia’s improved run game took some of pressure off the Mountaineers’ aerial attack. WVU had been second in the Big 12 in passing yards (265.8 yards), but it was just 2-4 prior to Saturday and had lost three straight because its offense lacked balance. With a running attack that accounted for a season-best, West Virginia’s 258 passing yards in Fort Worth looked even better than any previous contest this season, even though it was actually the third-lowest total in the first seven games.

It was West Virginia’s fourth consecutive victory over TCU, and in the process, the Mountaineers snapped a seven-game losing streak in road games on their opponent’s home field.

The last time WVU had enjoyed a road victory had also come at Texas Christian’s Amon G. Carter Stadium, when Doege and wide receiver Isaiah Esdale hooked up for a late 35-yard TD to lift West Virginia to a 20-17 victory in the Mountaineers’ 2019 season finale.