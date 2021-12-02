TCU over Southeastern LA 55-46

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Senior Okako Adika scored a season-high 15 points to lead the TCU Horned Frogs past the Southeastern Louisiana University Lions, 55-46, in non-conference action Wednesday evening at Schollmaier Arena.



Adika led a trio of players scoring in double-figures as Lauren Heard tallied 12 points on the evening and Michelle Berry finished the game with 10 points. Adika also led the team with eight rebounds – just a rebound shy of her season-high that she posted in the season-opener against Houston Baptist.