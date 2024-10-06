News Ticker

Zeon Chriss leads Houston past TCU 30-19

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU turns the ball over 4 times on their way to a disappointing loss to Houston who had been shutout their two previous games. Back up QB Zeon Chriss lead the Cougars with 141 passing yards and 97 yards rushing.

  1 2 3 4 T
HOU 7 17 0 6 30
TCU 0 6 6 7 19

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

 HOU TCU
TD
5:29
Devan Williams 8 Yd pass from Zeon Chriss (Jack Martin Kick)
7 plays, 58 yards, 4:12
 7 0
 
 

2nd Quarter

 HOU TCU
TD
13:38
Re’Shaun Sanford II 2 Yd Run (Jack Martin Kick)
8 plays, 62 yards, 4:27
 14 0
FG
4:55
Jack Martin 34 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 36 yards, 3:34
 17 0
TD
2:18
Savion Williams 21 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Kyle Lemmermann PAT failed)
7 plays, 77 yards, 2:37
 17 6
TD
1:48
Zeon Chriss 71 Yd Run (Jack Martin Kick)
2 plays, 75 yards, 0:29
 24 6
 
 

3rd Quarter

 HOU TCU
TD
5:27
Jeremy Payne 2 Yd Run (Two-Point Run Conversion Failed)
9 plays, 64 yards, 4:12
 24 12
 
 

4th Quarter

 HOU TCU
FG
13:35
Jack Martin 28 Yd Field Goal
8 plays, 25 yards, 5:00
 27 12
TD
9:25
Jack Bech 29 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Kyle Lemmermann Kick)
10 plays, 71 yards, 4:10
 27 19
FG
1:58
Jack Martin 27 Yd Field Goal
14 plays, 66 yards, 7:27
 30 19

Team Stats

 
1st Downs 19 20
3rd down efficiency 5-13 3-10
4th down efficiency 0-1 2-3
Total Yards 364 299
Passing 154 233
Comp/Att 17/20 23/37
Yards per pass 7.7 6.3
Interceptions thrown 0 2
Rushing 210 66
Rushing Attempts 42 22
Yards per rush 5.0 3.0
Penalties 5-50 3-39
Turnovers 0 4
Fumbles lost 0 2
Interceptions thrown 0 2
Possession 36:53 23:07

 

