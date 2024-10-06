Zeon Chriss leads Houston past TCU 30-19

TCU turns the ball over 4 times on their way to a disappointing loss to Houston who had been shutout their two previous games. Back up QB Zeon Chriss lead the Cougars with 141 passing yards and 97 yards rushing.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|HOU
|7
|17
|0
|6
|30
|TCU
|0
|6
|6
|7
|19
Scoring Summary
|
1st Quarter
|HOU
|TCU
|
TD
5:29
Devan Williams 8 Yd pass from Zeon Chriss (Jack Martin Kick)
7 plays, 58 yards, 4:12
|7
|0
|
2nd Quarter
|HOU
|TCU
|
TD
13:38
Re’Shaun Sanford II 2 Yd Run (Jack Martin Kick)
8 plays, 62 yards, 4:27
|14
|0
|
FG
4:55
Jack Martin 34 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 36 yards, 3:34
|17
|0
|
TD
2:18
Savion Williams 21 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Kyle Lemmermann PAT failed)
7 plays, 77 yards, 2:37
|17
|6
|
TD
1:48
Zeon Chriss 71 Yd Run (Jack Martin Kick)
2 plays, 75 yards, 0:29
|24
|6
|
3rd Quarter
|HOU
|TCU
|
TD
5:27
Jeremy Payne 2 Yd Run (Two-Point Run Conversion Failed)
9 plays, 64 yards, 4:12
|24
|12
|
4th Quarter
|HOU
|TCU
|
FG
13:35
Jack Martin 28 Yd Field Goal
8 plays, 25 yards, 5:00
|27
|12
|
TD
9:25
Jack Bech 29 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Kyle Lemmermann Kick)
10 plays, 71 yards, 4:10
|27
|19
|
FG
1:58
Jack Martin 27 Yd Field Goal
14 plays, 66 yards, 7:27
|30
|19
Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|20
|3rd down efficiency
|5-13
|3-10
|4th down efficiency
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Yards
|364
|299
|Passing
|154
|233
|Comp/Att
|17/20
|23/37
|Yards per pass
|7.7
|6.3
|Interceptions thrown
|0
|2
|Rushing
|210
|66
|Rushing Attempts
|42
|22
|Yards per rush
|5.0
|3.0
|Penalties
|5-50
|3-39
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles lost
|0
|2
|Interceptions thrown
|0
|2
|Possession
|36:53
|23:07