Zeon Chriss leads Houston past TCU 30-19

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU turns the ball over 4 times on their way to a disappointing loss to Houston who had been shutout their two previous games. Back up QB Zeon Chriss lead the Cougars with 141 passing yards and 97 yards rushing.

1 2 3 4 T HOU 7 17 0 6 30 TCU 0 6 6 7 19

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter HOU TCU TD Devan Williams 8 Yd pass from Zeon Chriss (Jack Martin Kick) 7 plays, 58 yards, 4:12 7 0 2nd Quarter HOU TCU TD Re’Shaun Sanford II 2 Yd Run (Jack Martin Kick) 8 plays, 62 yards, 4:27 14 0 FG Jack Martin 34 Yd Field Goal 7 plays, 36 yards, 3:34 17 0 TD Savion Williams 21 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Kyle Lemmermann PAT failed) 7 plays, 77 yards, 2:37 17 6 TD Zeon Chriss 71 Yd Run (Jack Martin Kick) 2 plays, 75 yards, 0:29 24 6 3rd Quarter HOU TCU TD Jeremy Payne 2 Yd Run (Two-Point Run Conversion Failed) 9 plays, 64 yards, 4:12 24 12 4th Quarter HOU TCU FG Jack Martin 28 Yd Field Goal 8 plays, 25 yards, 5:00 27 12 TD Jack Bech 29 Yd pass from Josh Hoover (Kyle Lemmermann Kick) 10 plays, 71 yards, 4:10 27 19 FG Jack Martin 27 Yd Field Goal 14 plays, 66 yards, 7:27 30 19

Team Stats