Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings

Sunday – October 31 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN.



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (5-1, 2-1 Away)

Minnesota Vikings (3-3, 2-1 Home)



The headline for this game is, “To rest Dak or play him?” Dak suffered a calf strain on the last play in New England. He’s been in a walking boot to alleviate pressure on that calf. Now, should Dallas rest him Sunday night or play him in this one. Back up QB Cooper Rush is the next man up, but if he plays they need to run the ball plain and simple. Let’s take a look at the Cowboys on the road after the bye week.



What a difference a day makes

On Wednesday, Dallas was favored to win on the road in Minnesota.The sports betting world had the Cowboys with a 61% chance of winning. At the time of this article, ESPN has Dallas with a 50.7% chance of winning all behind Dak Prescott being listed as questionable for this game.



Dallas Cowboys

This week is basically up in the air on offense. If Dak plays, the team will be at full strength and the play book won’t change. If Dak is out, back up Cooper Rush will start and the play book will be watered down a bit. Keep in mind that offensive tackle Tyron Smith is questionable for this game. Protection on the left side of the field will be key. Stretching the field with a back up quarterback will be null and void. Running the ball will be key. A healthy dose of Zeke and Pollard on first and second downs will open up quick passes to the receivers and tight end. The defense will be the x factor. Dallas gives up 128 yards per game on the ground. It’s the only weakness this team has. Stopping the run stops the Minnesota offense. Kurt Cousins can’t beat you without the run.



Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota sits at 3-3 and has a good chance of beating Dallas at home Sunday night. QB Kurt Cousins is a pretty good quarterback that has weapons on offense. Running back Darvin Cook is good, but he is struggling carrying the ball. Dallas can’t allow him to have a break out game this week. The Vikings has a dynamic young receiver in Justin Jefferson. You can bet that Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs will be across from him on every snap. The x factor for the Vikings will be stopping the run with or without Dak Prescott under center. Look for Minnesota to come in quick sets and throwing the ball.



Prediction

ESPN has this game close 50/50 for both teams. The over/under is 52, so take the over. Dak Prescott is the key for Dallas and Minnesota. He’s a game changer for Dallas on offense and Minnesota on defense. I’m taking Dallas by 10!



Final Score

Dallas – 31

Minnesota – 21