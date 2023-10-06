TCU Horned Frogs vs Iowa State Cyclones Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

TCU Horned Frogs vs Iowa State Cyclones

Saturday – October 10 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: FS2

Jack Trice Stadium – Ames, IA



Records Before the Game

TCU Horned Frogs (3-2, 1-1 Big 12)

Iowa State Cyclones (2-3, 1-1 Big 12)



This Big 12 football matchup is an important one for both teams. TCU is currently sitting in the 7th spot while Iowa State is in 9th spot. This game will allow the winner to leapfrog 2 spots this week. Last week’s overtime loss for the Frogs was a tough one. The Horned Frogs need to get another win this weekend on the road in Ames. Let’s take a closer look at TCU on the road this weekend.



Why you should watch this game

TCU will need to go into Ames and beat the Cyclones by 10 or more. They key will be playing a physical game on defense.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You’re in the middle of completing the yard work as the sun begins to set and the hedge has gotten out of control and now it’s time to get it done.



TCU Horned Frogs

TCU’s offense is averaging 487.4 total yards a game. The offense is averaging 293.8 yards passing while the running game is averaging 193.6 on the ground. The defense is giving up an average of 370.6 yards on that side of the ball. In order for TCU to dominate teams, they first will need to stop teams from throwing the ball on them. The defense gives up 262.4 passing yards per game. TCU can score on pretty much any team in the country, but they themselves have issues on the defensive side. The defense will be the x-factor this weekend.



Iowa Cyclones

Quarterback Rocco Becht is a freshman starting for the Cyclones. He has 1,085 passing yards with 9 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. One might think that his touchdown to turnover margin is bad, but he is good for this offense. Keep an eye on wide out Jaylin Noel. He has 24 receptions for 250 yards and 2 touchdowns averaging 10.4 yards a catch. These two players will be the key for the Cyclones this week. They will combine to be the x-factor for this contest. I picture this game being a shoot out for both offenses.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 65.1% chance of winning on the road in Ames. I’m taking TCU by 14. This should be an easy win, but then again Iowa State is a scrappy team.



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 40

Cyclones – 26