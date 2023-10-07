2023 Red River Rivalry Preview: #12 Oklahoma Sooners vs #3 Texas Longhorns

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#12 Oklahoma Sooners vs #3 Texas Longhorns

Saturday – October 7 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ABC

Cotton Bowl – Dallas, TX



Records Before the Game

#12 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12)

#3 Texas Longhorns (5-0, 2-0 Big 12)



This game is one of the biggest games played in Texas every year. The State Fair of Texas is held in Dallas and it seems like everyone in Texas comes to town to take in the sights while having fun at the fair. There are rides, fried food and exhibits for the young and old to check out. This football game pits the University of Oklahoma versus the University of Texas. The winner of this game usually takes control of the Big 12 conference. Both teams are currently undefeated in conference and the winner will be sitting alone in first place in the conference. The sad part about the game is both teams will be moving to the SEC next year ending their Big 12 affiliation. That being said, they’ll continue their rivalry games as members of the SEC.



Why you should watch this game

You would want to see if #3 Texas is for real or is #12 OU back at the head of the table in the Big 12. Both teams are playing for bragging rights and moving to a new conference won’t change anything about this traditional rivalry game.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

There isn’t one if you’re a fan of either school or football in general!



#12 Oklahoma Sooners

The Sooners have always been one of the country’s best teams for as long as I can remember. For the past 20 years OU has been at the top of the conference and on the national scene. Oklahoma is led by Dillon Gabriel who is a senior that has 1593 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. His backfield running mate is running back Marcus Major. Major has 199 rushing yards on 51 carries. He will be the x-factor for clock management this Saturday. Keep an eye on explosive wide out Andrel Anthony. He can stretch the field and score from anywhere.



#3 Texas Longhorns

Are you surprised by how well Texas has been playing. Last season I wasn’t a fan of quarterback Quinn Ewers. I thought that he had talent but wasn’t the leader that everyone saw in him. Well, what a difference a year makes. He has 1358 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and 1 interception. He can run the table with a win in Dallas this weekend. The Texas defense is only giving up 290.8 yards per game to opposition. The defense will be the x-factor for the Longhorns. Keep an eye on running back Jonathon Brooks. He has 597 yards and 5 touchdowns this season.



Prediction

ESPN has the Sooners with a 54.5% chance of winning the rivalry game. I will have to disagree with ESPN or anyone else that’s picking OU. Texas is going to beat OU by 10!



Final Score

Longhorns – 38

Sooners – 28