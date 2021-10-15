Marshall Thundering Herd vs North Texas Mean Green Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Marshall Thunder Herd vs North Texas Mean Green

Friday – October 15 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: CBSSN

Apogee Stadium, Denton, TX.



Records Before the Game

Marshall Thundering Herd (3-3, 1-1)

North Texas Mean Green (1-4, 0-2)



Both teams play in Conference USA. The Thundering Herd play in the East, while the Mean Green plays in the West. Both teams are struggling in conference play. The winner of this game could move up in conference standings this week. Let’s take a look at North Texas hosting Marshall in a Conference USA match up. More Friday night lights…



Turning Things Around

UNT has a chance to sabotage Marshall’s hopes of moving up a spot in the conference. With a win at home, the Mean Green can move up a spot in the conference this week. Perhaps with a win the team can finish the season strong!



Marshall Thundering Herd

Marshall sits in 3rd place in conference behind Charlotte and Florida Atlantic. Marshall is 1-2 on the road while posting a better record at home. They score more at home, but struggle on the road dropping 9 fewer points per game. In their last 5 games, The Herd has quality wins over MTSU, APP State and ECU. The offense averages 34 points per game while the defense is giving up 22.8. Look for the Herd to score some points early and often.



North Texas Mean Green

North Texas has a chance to move up in conference with a win at home Friday. The offense is averaging 22.8 points per game while the defense is giving up 32.2. Defense will be key for UNT from now until the end of the season! The defense is giving up way too many points in the 3rd and 4th quarters. This was the team’s problem for the past two seasons. Last year the offense scored over 30 points per game, but failed down the stretch to close out beatable teams.

Prediction

ESPN has the Thundering Herd with a 66.5% chance of winning on the road this week. The over/under is 66.5, so take the over. I’m taking Marshall by 10!



Final Score

Marshall – 30

UNT – 20