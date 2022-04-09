Dallas Mavericks: Final Week of the Regular Season

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Dallas Mavericks are closing out this season with a bang! Dallas is currently 50-30 overall and 27-12 at home. Dallas has hovered around the 4th and 5th spot of the Western Conference all year long. In the Southwestern Division, Dallas is right behind the Memphis Grizzlies. Dallas is on a 2-game winning streak, but over their last 5 games; Dallas is 4-1 with quality wins over Milwaukee, Detroit, Cleveland and LA Lakers. Dallas has a chance to close out the season with the third seed heading into the playoffs. They can leapfrog the Golden State Warriors to get better seeding in the playoffs. The Mavericks take on the Trail Blazers at home Friday night. Look for the Mavericks to close out the season with wins against Portland and San Antonio. Dallas can claim home court in the First Round with a win in one of the last two games of the season. Dallas could face the Utah Jazz in the First Round of this year’s playoffs. Look for some of the starters to get some much-needed rest over the next two games.





4/8 – 7:30 p.m. – Portland Trailblazers vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Portland has traded away its entire team and what’s left is just a shell of their franchise. Dallas will need this game to solidify the 4th or 5th seed but will have a solid chance at the 3rd spot with a win in this game heading NBA playoffs. Look for the starters to play light minutes in this one. Dallas has a 94.8% chance of winning at home according to ESPN. Final Score: Trailblazers 82 – Mavericks 95!



4/10 – 8:30 p.m. – San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

This has been an off year for the Spurs as they rebuild their franchise on the backs of their young stars. So, what! Dallas needs to beat the Spurs by 30! This in state rivalry is always a big a game. Kick them while they’re down! is what I say! Dallas has a 75% chance of winning against the Spurs to close out the season. Final Score: Spurs 84 – Mavericks 100!