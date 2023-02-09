Super Bowl LVII Preview: Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday – February 12 -5:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ



Records Before the Game

Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)



This is what we’ve been waiting for! The two best teams to play in the biggest game of the season. Too bad if your favorite team isn’t playing in the “Big Game” like mine. The Eagles and Chiefs are ready to do battle. I wanted to watch the Pro Bowl game but that was a waste of time seeing that it was flag football and not in Hawaii. I’m ready to see which team is the top dog this year! Making history is an understatement with this game. Three things that stand out in this game will be: Head Coach Andy Reid, the quarterbacks from Texas (Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts) and the Kelce Brothers. There are so many stories for this game that watching it and following them will be almost as exciting as the game itself. Let’s take a closer look at this year’s Super Bowl game through my eyes.



NFL Firsts!

This game will host the first two black quarterbacks to every play against each other in a Super Bowl. Not only these two players (Mahomes and Hurts) both signal callers is from Texas. Another first will be the Kelce Brothers facing each other, Tight end Travis Kelce with the Chiefs and starting center Jason Kelce with the Chiefs. The head coach of the Chiefs. Andy Reid took the Eagles to the Super Bowl with Donovan McNabb years ago, so he’ll be facing his former team on Sunday.



What’s on the Menu

We all know that in order to watch a game of this magnitude you will need: Wings (your favorite sauce or dry rub), nachos (with meat), chips, soft drinks or beer (it’s your party, you chose). While serving game time snacks you will need to put them in a warmer, eating cold football snacks sucks especially when your team is losing.



Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs will be on the lookout for the Eagles defensive pressure up front and applying pressure to QB Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes will be the x-factor for the Chiefs. The Chiefs offense uses a lot of misdirection and movement with their wide receivers and running backs. The Eagles defense struggles with teams that execute this scheme well. Keep an eye on rookie running back Isiah Pacheco. Pacheco is the best player to stretch defenses with play action fakes. The Chiefs defense will need to spy on Jalen Hurts every play and make Hurts make plays with his feet and not his arm.



Philadelphia Eagles

Philly’s young signal caller Jalen Hurts is one of the best young talents in the league. The Eagles offense is driven by his arm and legs. The key for this team will be wide out A.J. Brown. He will be the x-factor with moving the chains on 2nd and 3rd down. The defense will need to stay home and not allow Patrick Mahomes to extend plays. Once Mahomes is outside the pocket, the Eagles defense will need to adjust their pass rush to bottle him up, that’s the only way the Eagles will win this Sunday. The defense will be on call all four quarters! They cannot take a play off!



Prediction

ESPN has the Super Bowl – EVEN! Both teams have a 50/50 chance of winning. It’s all due to the big play of both quarterbacks. The over/under is 51, so take the over in this one. I’m taking Kansas City by 5! I really want to take the Eagles because they are in the NFC, but Andy Reid is one of the best coaches in the game.



Final Score

Chiefs – 32

Eagles – 27