Predators improve to 7-5-1 with win over the Stars

Too little, too late for the Stars. After digging themselves into a three-goal deficit, they managed to score two unanswered goals from Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen, but an empty-net tally in the final minutes of regulation resulted in a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators at American Airlines Center on Wednesday.

The good news is Hintz finally got on the board after going 11 games without a goal. The hope now is the goals come in bunches for the high-flying center, but only time will tell. It’s understandably difficult to get too excited for the goal when the result is still a loss.

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Heiskanen continued his torrid start to the season with his third goal and 12th point in 12 games. He finished an impressive sequence on the power play that featured tic-tac-toe passing from Jamie Benn and Alexander Radulov. It gave the Stars power-play goals in five consecutive games.

Braden Holtby was on the hook for all three goals against in a 19-save performance.

Dallas has gone winless in six of its past seven games (1-4-2) and fell to 4-6-2 overall.

The Predators improved to 7-5-1, but more importantly increased the distance between them and the Stars. With the win, Nashville holds a five-point edge on Dallas with three more head-to-head meetings this season.

Ryan Johansen, Tanner Jeannot, Matt Duchene and Colton Sissons tallied goals for the Preds, while Juuse Saros stopped 25-of-27.

Courtesy Kyle Shohara