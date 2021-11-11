Predators improve to 7-5-1 with win over the Stars

Too little, too late for the Stars.
After digging themselves into a three-goal deficit, they managed to score two unanswered goals from Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen, but an empty-net tally in the final minutes of regulation resulted in a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators at American Airlines Center on Wednesday.
The good news is Hintz finally got on the board after going 11 games without a goal. The hope now is the goals come in bunches for the high-flying center, but only time will tell. It’s understandably difficult to get too excited for the goal when the result is still a loss.
Heiskanen continued his torrid start to the season with his third goal and 12th point in 12 games. He finished an impressive sequence on the power play that featured tic-tac-toe passing from Jamie Benn and Alexander Radulov. It gave the Stars power-play goals in five consecutive games.
Braden Holtby was on the hook for all three goals against in a 19-save performance.
Dallas has gone winless in six of its past seven games (1-4-2) and fell to 4-6-2 overall.
The Predators improved to 7-5-1, but more importantly increased the distance between them and the Stars. With the win, Nashville holds a five-point edge on Dallas with three more head-to-head meetings this season.
Ryan Johansen, Tanner Jeannot, Matt Duchene and Colton Sissons tallied goals for the Preds, while Juuse Saros stopped 25-of-27.
Don’t miss your chance to see the Stars on this homestand as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Courtesy Kyle Shohara