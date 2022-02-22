Horned Frogs control the game, beat WV 77-67

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Five scored in double-figures as the short-handed TCU men’s basketball team defeated West Virginia, 77-67, Monday at Schollmaier Arena.



The Horned Frogs (17-8, 6-7) were without freshman center Eddie Lampkin due to injury. Xavier Cork started in his place and scored a season-high 10 points with four blocked shots.



Emanuel Miller led the way with a season-high tying 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field and also led the team with eight rebounds. Mike Miles finished with 15 points and Chuck O’Bannon had 11 which included three 3-pointers.



Damion Baugh rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points, seven rebounds and a team-high seven assists.



Both teams got off to a hot start as TCU made 11 of its first 16 shots of the game. The Horned Frogs shot 57.1 percent in the first half, but the Mountaineers (14-13, 3-11) shot 54.8 percent as TCU led 43-42.



The Frogs scored the first five points in the second half to lead 48-42. TCU’s lead never got below four points. After scoring 17 points in the first half, WVU’s Taz Sherman was limited to just six points in the second as he scored a game-high 23 points.



Despite playing without one of its top rebounders, TCU dominated the boards, 42-24. The Frogs shot a season-best 53.7 percent from the field.



TCU continues a stretch of playing three games in five days on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Austin against No. 20 Texas. The game is on ESPN2.



Team Notes



TCU improved to 4-16 overall against West Virginia.

TCU has won three of the last four meetings with TCU in Fort Worth.

TCU had five players score in double-figures for the first time this season.

TCU led 43-42 at the half, it was the Frogs’ most points of a half in conference play this season.

TCU held WVU’s Sean McNeil to zero points. McNeil entered the game averaging 13.2 points. It’s the first time he’s been shut out all season.

TCU shot a season-best 53.7 percent from the field. Its previous best was 52.8 percent at Oklahoma on Jan. 31.

TCU outrebounded the Mountaineers, 42-24. The Frogs moved to 16-5 this season and 97-31 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent. TCU has been outrebounded only three times this season.

The rebounding margin of +18 was TCU’s largest in Big 12 play. The next largest was +13 at Kansas State.

TCU led at the half, 43-42. TCU improved to 16-4 this season and 93-21 under Jamie Dixon when leading at halftime.

when leading at halftime. TCU outshot WVU 53.7 percent to 45.6 percent. TCU improved to 14-0 this season and 97-20 under Dixon when outshooting the opposition.

Individual Notes

Xavier Cork earned his first start as a Horned Frog and scored TCU’s first four points. He finished with 10 points, a season-high.

Cork had a season-high four blocked shots and played a season-high 23 minutes.

Chuck O’Bannon had three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. It was the fourth time this season he had at least three 3-pointers.

Mike Miles scored 15 points, his 17th time scoring in double-figures out of 22 games played this season.

Emanuel Miller had a season-high tying 18 points, the ninth time he scored in double-figures. He also shot close to perfect from the free-throw line going 6-for-7.

It was the second-straight game that Miller led the team in scoring.

Miller also led the team with eight rebounds. It was the 12th time he’s led the team in rebounding.

Miller played a season-high 34 minutes.

TCU was without starting center Eddie Lampkin (knee).

Courtesy TCU Basketball

West Virginia 67 West Virginia 67 ## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS 12 Sherman,Taz * 34 10-19 3-6 0-0 0-1 1 2 2 5 0 1 23 00 Johnson,Kedrian * 33 4-8 0-0 4-5 1-4 5 1 4 1 0 1 12 11 Bridges,Jalen * 28 4-9 1-4 0-0 1-1 2 2 1 1 0 0 9 13 Cottrell,Isaiah * 22 3-3 1-1 2-4 2-0 2 2 1 0 0 0 9 22 McNeil,Sean * 23 0-5 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 01 Paulicap,Pauly 17 1-3 0-0 2-5 1-5 6 3 0 1 0 1 4 10 Curry,Malik 9 2-6 0-1 0-0 0-2 2 1 2 0 1 1 4 45 Wilson,Seth 13 1-1 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 04 King,Jamel 4 1-1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 03 Osabuohien,Gabe 13 0-1 0-0 0-0 1-4 5 4 2 0 0 1 0 02 Johnson,Kobe 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 TM TEAM 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 Totals – 200 26-57 6-16 9-16 7-17 24 16 15 11 1 6 67 Team Summary FG 3PT FT First Half 17-31 5-11 3-7 54.84 % 45.45 % 42.86 % Second Half 9-26 1-5 6-9 34.62 % 20.00 % 66.67 % Total 26-57 6-16 9-16 45.6 % 37.5 % 56.3 % Technical Fouls: (1) TEAM Second Chance Points: 6 Scores Tied: 7 time(s) Points in the Paint: 28 Fast Break Points: 12 Lead Changed: 6 time(s) Points off Turnovers: 17 Bench Points: 14