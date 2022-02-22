News Ticker

Horned Frogs control the game, beat WV 77-67

February 22, 2022 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Five scored in double-figures as the short-handed TCU men’s basketball team defeated West Virginia, 77-67, Monday at Schollmaier Arena.
 
The Horned Frogs (17-8, 6-7) were without freshman center Eddie Lampkin due to injury. Xavier Cork started in his place and scored a season-high 10 points with four blocked shots. 
 
Emanuel Miller led the way with a season-high tying 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field and also led the team with eight rebounds. Mike Miles finished with 15 points and Chuck O’Bannon had 11 which included three 3-pointers. 
 
Damion Baugh rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points, seven rebounds and a team-high seven assists. 
 
Both teams got off to a hot start as TCU made 11 of its first 16 shots of the game. The Horned Frogs shot 57.1 percent in the first half, but the Mountaineers (14-13, 3-11) shot 54.8 percent as TCU led 43-42. 
 
The Frogs scored the first five points in the second half to lead 48-42. TCU’s lead never got below four points. After scoring 17 points in the first half, WVU’s Taz Sherman was limited to just six points in the second as he scored a game-high 23 points.
 
Despite playing without one of its top rebounders, TCU dominated the boards, 42-24. The Frogs shot a season-best 53.7 percent from the field.
 
TCU continues a stretch of playing three games in five days on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Austin against No. 20 Texas. The game is on ESPN2.
 
Team Notes
 

  • TCU improved to 4-16 overall against West Virginia.
  • TCU has won three of the last four meetings with TCU in Fort Worth.
  • TCU had five players score in double-figures for the first time this season. 
  • TCU led 43-42 at the half, it was the Frogs’ most points of a half in conference play this season. 
  • TCU held WVU’s Sean McNeil to zero points. McNeil entered the game averaging 13.2 points. It’s the first time he’s been shut out all season. 
  • TCU shot a season-best 53.7 percent from the field. Its previous best was 52.8 percent at Oklahoma on Jan. 31. 
  • TCU outrebounded the Mountaineers, 42-24. The Frogs moved to 16-5 this season and 97-31 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent. TCU has been outrebounded only three times this season.
  • The rebounding margin of +18 was TCU’s largest in Big 12 play. The next largest was +13 at Kansas State. 
  • TCU led at the half, 43-42. TCU improved to 16-4 this season and 93-21 under Jamie Dixon when leading at halftime. 
  • TCU outshot WVU 53.7 percent to 45.6 percent. TCU improved to 14-0 this season and 97-20 under Dixon when outshooting the opposition. 

Individual Notes

  • Xavier Cork earned his first start as a Horned Frog and scored TCU’s first four points. He finished with 10 points, a season-high.
  • Cork had a season-high four blocked shots and played a season-high 23 minutes.
  • Chuck O’Bannon had three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. It was the fourth time this season he had at least three 3-pointers.
  • Mike Miles scored 15 points, his 17th time scoring in double-figures out of 22 games played this season. 
  • Emanuel Miller had a season-high tying 18 points, the ninth time he scored in double-figures. He also shot close to perfect from the free-throw line going 6-for-7.
  • It was the second-straight game that Miller led the team in scoring. 
  • Miller also led the team with eight rebounds. It was the 12th time he’s led the team in rebounding. 
  • Miller played a season-high 34 minutes.
  • TCU was without starting center Eddie Lampkin (knee).

Courtesy TCU Basketball

West Virginia 67

West Virginia 67
## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS
12 Sherman,Taz * 34 10-19 3-6 0-0 0-1 1 2 2 5 0 1 23
00 Johnson,Kedrian * 33 4-8 0-0 4-5 1-4 5 1 4 1 0 1 12
11 Bridges,Jalen * 28 4-9 1-4 0-0 1-1 2 2 1 1 0 0 9
13 Cottrell,Isaiah * 22 3-3 1-1 2-4 2-0 2 2 1 0 0 0 9
22 McNeil,Sean * 23 0-5 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 3 0 0 0 0
01 Paulicap,Pauly   17 1-3 0-0 2-5 1-5 6 3 0 1 0 1 4
10 Curry,Malik   9 2-6 0-1 0-0 0-2 2 1 2 0 1 1 4
45 Wilson,Seth   13 1-1 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 3
04 King,Jamel   4 1-1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3
03 Osabuohien,Gabe   13 0-1 0-0 0-0 1-4 5 4 2 0 0 1 0
02 Johnson,Kobe   4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0
TM TEAM   0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0
  Totals 200 26-57 6-16 9-16 7-17 24 16 15 11 1 6 67
Team Summary FG 3PT FT
First Half 17-31 5-11 3-7
54.84 % 45.45 % 42.86 %
Second Half 9-26 1-5 6-9
34.62 % 20.00 % 66.67 %
Total 26-57 6-16 9-16
  45.6 % 37.5 % 56.3 %
Technical Fouls: (1) TEAM Second Chance Points: 6 Scores Tied: 7 time(s)
Points in the Paint: 28 Fast Break Points: 12 Lead Changed: 6 time(s)
Points off Turnovers: 17 Bench Points: 14

TCU 77

TCU 77
## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS
02 Miller,Emanuel * 34 6-10 0-1 6-7 4-4 8 1 2 0 0 0 18
01 Miles,Mike * 35 5-13 0-3 5-10 0-4 4 3 5 3 0 2 15
05 O’Bannon,Chuck * 29 3-9 3-6 2-4 0-6 6 2 1 2 2 2 11
10 Baugh,Damion * 34 5-7 0-1 0-0 1-6 7 1 7 3 0 1 10
12 Cork,Xavier * 23 4-7 0-0 2-2 3-0 3 4 0 1 4 0 10
00 Peavy,Micah   18 4-4 0-0 0-2 3-3 6 4 0 3 1 0 8
03 Farabello,Francisco   19 2-4 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 0 0 1 1 1 5
21 Coles,JaKobe   5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-3 3 1 0 0 0 0 0
25 Doumbia,Souleymane   3 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-0 1 0 1 2 0 0 0
TM TEAM   0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-2 3 0 0 1 0 0 0
  Totals 200 29-54 4-14 15-25 13-29 42 16 16 16 8 6 77
Team Summary FG 3PT FT
First Half 16-28 3-5 8-11
57.14 % 60.00 % 72.73 %
Second Half 13-26 1-9 7-14
50.00 % 11.11 % 50.00 %
Total 29-54 4-14 15-25
  53.7 % 28.6 % 60.0 %
Technical Fouls: none Second Chance Points: 14 Scores Tied: 7 time(s)
Points in the Paint: 40 Fast Break Points: 18 Lead Changed: 6 time(s)
Points off Turnovers: 9 Bench Points: 13

