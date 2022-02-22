Horned Frogs control the game, beat WV 77-67

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi
Five scored in double-figures as the short-handed TCU men’s basketball team defeated West Virginia, 77-67, Monday at Schollmaier Arena.
The Horned Frogs (17-8, 6-7) were without freshman center Eddie Lampkin due to injury. Xavier Cork started in his place and scored a season-high 10 points with four blocked shots.
Emanuel Miller led the way with a season-high tying 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field and also led the team with eight rebounds. Mike Miles finished with 15 points and Chuck O’Bannon had 11 which included three 3-pointers.
Damion Baugh rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points, seven rebounds and a team-high seven assists.
Both teams got off to a hot start as TCU made 11 of its first 16 shots of the game. The Horned Frogs shot 57.1 percent in the first half, but the Mountaineers (14-13, 3-11) shot 54.8 percent as TCU led 43-42.
The Frogs scored the first five points in the second half to lead 48-42. TCU’s lead never got below four points. After scoring 17 points in the first half, WVU’s Taz Sherman was limited to just six points in the second as he scored a game-high 23 points.
Despite playing without one of its top rebounders, TCU dominated the boards, 42-24. The Frogs shot a season-best 53.7 percent from the field.
TCU continues a stretch of playing three games in five days on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Austin against No. 20 Texas. The game is on ESPN2.
Team Notes
- TCU improved to 4-16 overall against West Virginia.
- TCU has won three of the last four meetings with TCU in Fort Worth.
- TCU had five players score in double-figures for the first time this season.
- TCU led 43-42 at the half, it was the Frogs’ most points of a half in conference play this season.
- TCU held WVU’s Sean McNeil to zero points. McNeil entered the game averaging 13.2 points. It’s the first time he’s been shut out all season.
- TCU shot a season-best 53.7 percent from the field. Its previous best was 52.8 percent at Oklahoma on Jan. 31.
- TCU outrebounded the Mountaineers, 42-24. The Frogs moved to 16-5 this season and 97-31 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent. TCU has been outrebounded only three times this season.
- The rebounding margin of +18 was TCU’s largest in Big 12 play. The next largest was +13 at Kansas State.
- TCU led at the half, 43-42. TCU improved to 16-4 this season and 93-21 under Jamie Dixon when leading at halftime.
- TCU outshot WVU 53.7 percent to 45.6 percent. TCU improved to 14-0 this season and 97-20 under Dixon when outshooting the opposition.
Individual Notes
- Xavier Cork earned his first start as a Horned Frog and scored TCU’s first four points. He finished with 10 points, a season-high.
- Cork had a season-high four blocked shots and played a season-high 23 minutes.
- Chuck O’Bannon had three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. It was the fourth time this season he had at least three 3-pointers.
- Mike Miles scored 15 points, his 17th time scoring in double-figures out of 22 games played this season.
- Emanuel Miller had a season-high tying 18 points, the ninth time he scored in double-figures. He also shot close to perfect from the free-throw line going 6-for-7.
- It was the second-straight game that Miller led the team in scoring.
- Miller also led the team with eight rebounds. It was the 12th time he’s led the team in rebounding.
- Miller played a season-high 34 minutes.
- TCU was without starting center Eddie Lampkin (knee).
West Virginia 67
|##
|Player
|GS
|MIN
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|ORB-DRB
|REB
|PF
|A
|TO
|BLK
|STL
|PTS
|12
|Sherman,Taz
|*
|34
|10-19
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|23
|00
|Johnson,Kedrian
|*
|33
|4-8
|0-0
|4-5
|1-4
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|12
|11
|Bridges,Jalen
|*
|28
|4-9
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|13
|Cottrell,Isaiah
|*
|22
|3-3
|1-1
|2-4
|2-0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|22
|McNeil,Sean
|*
|23
|0-5
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|01
|Paulicap,Pauly
|
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|2-5
|1-5
|6
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|10
|Curry,Malik
|
|9
|2-6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|45
|Wilson,Seth
|
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|04
|King,Jamel
|
|4
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|03
|Osabuohien,Gabe
|
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|02
|Johnson,Kobe
|
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|TM
|TEAM
|
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Totals
|–
|200
|26-57
|6-16
|9-16
|7-17
|24
|16
|15
|11
|1
|6
|67
|Team Summary
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|First Half
|17-31
|5-11
|3-7
|54.84 %
|45.45 %
|42.86 %
|Second Half
|9-26
|1-5
|6-9
|34.62 %
|20.00 %
|66.67 %
|Total
|26-57
|6-16
|9-16
|
|45.6 %
|37.5 %
|56.3 %
|Technical Fouls: (1) TEAM
|Second Chance Points: 6
|Scores Tied: 7 time(s)
|Points in the Paint: 28
|Fast Break Points: 12
|Lead Changed: 6 time(s)
|Points off Turnovers: 17
|Bench Points: 14
TCU 77
|##
|Player
|GS
|MIN
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|ORB-DRB
|REB
|PF
|A
|TO
|BLK
|STL
|PTS
|02
|Miller,Emanuel
|*
|34
|6-10
|0-1
|6-7
|4-4
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|18
|01
|Miles,Mike
|*
|35
|5-13
|0-3
|5-10
|0-4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|0
|2
|15
|05
|O’Bannon,Chuck
|*
|29
|3-9
|3-6
|2-4
|0-6
|6
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|11
|10
|Baugh,Damion
|*
|34
|5-7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-6
|7
|1
|7
|3
|0
|1
|10
|12
|Cork,Xavier
|*
|23
|4-7
|0-0
|2-2
|3-0
|3
|4
|0
|1
|4
|0
|10
|00
|Peavy,Micah
|
|18
|4-4
|0-0
|0-2
|3-3
|6
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|8
|03
|Farabello,Francisco
|
|19
|2-4
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|21
|Coles,JaKobe
|
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Doumbia,Souleymane
|
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|TM
|TEAM
|
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Totals
|–
|200
|29-54
|4-14
|15-25
|13-29
|42
|16
|16
|16
|8
|6
|77
|Team Summary
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|First Half
|16-28
|3-5
|8-11
|57.14 %
|60.00 %
|72.73 %
|Second Half
|13-26
|1-9
|7-14
|50.00 %
|11.11 %
|50.00 %
|Total
|29-54
|4-14
|15-25
|
|53.7 %
|28.6 %
|60.0 %
|Technical Fouls: none
|Second Chance Points: 14
|Scores Tied: 7 time(s)
|Points in the Paint: 40
|Fast Break Points: 18
|Lead Changed: 6 time(s)
|Points off Turnovers: 9
|Bench Points: 13