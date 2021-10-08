Stars over Avalanche 3-1, Skyline Green & Black Jersey Schedule

Anton Khudobin made 26 saves for the Dallas Stars in a 3-1 preseason win against the Colorado Avalanche at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday.

Michael Raffl scored his first goal with the Stars after signing as a free agent July 29. Joe Pavelski had two assists for Dallas.

J.T. Compher scored with 1:25 left in the third period, and Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves for Colorado.

The teams will play their final preseason game against each other Saturday.

The Stars will be back in black this season — 14 times, to be exact. After making its debut last season, Dallas’ “Blackout” third jersey returns to American Airlines Center beginning Friday, Oct. 29 against the Ottawa Senators. The Stars will wear them at least once every month of the regular season, including three dates in December and April, respectively.