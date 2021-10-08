Brooks Koepka & Bryson DeChambeau Set for The Match in Las Vegas

Turner Sports will present the next installment of Capital One’s The Match, the Sports Emmy-nominated premier live golf event series, which will bring together two of golf’s most intense and competitive rivals – Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka – in a head-to-head showdown.

TNT will exclusively televise the 12-hole event, to be held the day after Thanksgiving — Friday, Nov. 26, with live coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET from Wynn Las Vegas, home of top-ranked Wynn Golf Course , the only golf course on the Las Vegas strip. TNT’s presentation of Capital One’s The Match will also be simulcast on TBS, truTV and HLN.

DeChambeau won in his first time competing in Capital One’s The Match – pairing with Aaron Rodgers – this past July, when they topped Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. Winner of the 2020 U.S. Open and an eight-time winner on the PGA TOUR overall, DeChambeau is currently the No. 7-ranked player in the World.

This will be Koepka’s first appearance as a competitor in Capital One’s The Match, though through his foundation he donated $100,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts during Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity in May 2020 in connection with a memorable front-nine birdie from Brady. Koepka also owns eight PGA TOUR titles, including four Major Championship victories over a three-year span: the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championship and 2017 and 2018 U.S. Open.

DeChambeau (2-0-1) and Koepka (2-2-0) were both members of the victorious U.S. Team’s resounding win over Europe at the recent Ryder Cup.

Live coverage of the match play event will once again feature unprecedented access with players having open mics throughout the entire competition, including the capability to communicate directly with their competitor and the broadcast commentators.

Capital One’s The Match has raised nearly $30 million in support of various charities and initiatives and has generated nearly 10 million meal donations through Feeding America and other organizations.

A partner since the event’s inception, Capital One will return as title sponsor of Capital One’s The Match, which is sanctioned by the PGA TOUR. Presenting partners will include Michelob Ultra, and DraftKings will return as sports betting partner. E-Z-GO, Wheels Up and Wynn Resorts will also serve as associate partners. Further details about social, digital and broadcast brand integrations throughout the event will be shared in the coming weeks.

Designed by Tom Fazio and his son, Logan, the Wynn Golf Club is a 6,722-yard, par-70 championship length golf course and is considered one of the best courses in Las Vegas. The golf course at the Wynn resort offers elevation changes and uncharacteristic water hazards on 12 of the Las Vegas course’s 18 picturesque holes. The golf amenities at Wynn Las Vegas, a five-star luxury hotel, are regarded as second to none.