24 SMU Mustangs vs Navy Midshipmen Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#24 SMU Mustangs vs Navy Midshipmen

Saturday – October 9 – 2:30 p.m.

TV:CBSSN

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial – Annapolis, MD



Records Before the Game

#24 SMU Mustangs (5-0, 1-0)

Navy Midshipmen (1-3, 1-1)



Last week I shared that when the Mustangs beat USF at home they would be ranked nationally. I hate to be the one to say, “I told you so!”, but I did. This week SMU is on the road in Annapolis to take on Navy. Let’s take a close look at this week’s football match up.



Can you dig it?

The Mustangs were my sleeper team coming into the season. I was impressed with Tanner Mordecai being named starter at the beginning of the season. He is leading a red hot Mustang team this year.



#24 SMU Mustangs

SMU is running up the score against everyone on their schedule. The Mustangs are averaging 42 points per game while the defense is giving up 21 points. You know the old saying, “Whoever scores the most points wins!” Wide receiver Danny Gray is quietly building a name and a huge NFL following this season. He’s a senior that can play on the outside or in the slot. He already has 7 touchdowns and he’s averaging 16 yards a reception. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai is leading the nation with 24 touchdown passes through the air. Look for these two to keep that Mustang offense in the end zone whether at home or on the road.



Navy Midshipmen

The Midshipmen have struggled this year. Over their last five games, Navy has won only one and that was against Central Florida. Navy’s game plan is to run the ball! Quarterback Xavier Arline only has 109 passing yards this season. Don’t be alarmed because Navy very seldom passes the ball. Leading receiver Mychal Cooper has 6 receptions for 128 yards and no touchdowns. Cooper is averaging 21.3 yards a reception. The Navy offense averages 16 points per game while the defense gives up 32 points per contest. In order for Navy to have a chance at home someone needs to thaw out a playbook with some passes in it.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 92.5% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking the Mustangs by 17! Navy’s defense will get a thorough workout this week. The over/under is 55.5, so take the under!



Final Score

Mustangs – 27

Midshipmen – 10