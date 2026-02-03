Dallas Mavericks: Losses Mounting Up

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Mavs are Ready for the All-Star Break!

The Mavericks are 19-30 right now, last week Dallas sat at 19-27. The Mavericks are on a 4-game losing streak with losses to the LA Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Charlotte Hornets and Houston Rockets. Dallas had the Lakers, Rockets and Hornets on the ropes until the mid-way mark of the 4th quarters in those games. It’s almost like they forgot how to rebound and play close out defense. This week, Dallas has two games at home. The first one up is against the Celtics on Tuesday followed by a home game on Thursday against the Spurs. Then they’re on the road against the Spurs on Saturday to wrap up the week. With the All-Star Break looming, Dallas will need to string together a winning streak to have some type of momentum after the break. Keep in mind that the Mavs trade deadline is coming in a week.



Key players and X-Factors

The Mavericks will need to concentrate of rebounding! The only way for the Mavericks to be competitive this week is tough play in the paint! Keep an eye on: Klay Thompson, Ryan Nembhard, Cooper Rush and Naji Marshall. These guys will need to pull together and get tough on the defensive end. Tough defense will help the Mavericks against the Celtics and Spurs this week.



Upcoming Games – All Times Central



Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks

Tuesday – February 3 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: NBC/KFAA/Peacock

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX



This will be the first game of a home and away between the two teams this season. Dallas is facing a really tough Celtics team with Boston on a 2-game winning streak. Dallas will need to play tough on the perimeter because Boston loves the 3-point shot. They are one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the NBA while Dallas struggles rotating on the wings. Teams like Boston hoist 20-25 3-point shots a game. Keep an eye on the Mavericks big men and rebound this game. Rebounding will be huge for Dallas. ESPN has the Celtics 64% chance of winning on the road in Dallas. I’m taking the Celtics by 10+ in this one.



Final Score

Celtics – 124

Mavericks – 112



San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks

Thursday – February 5 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: KFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX



This will be the second game of a four-game series against the Spurs. San Antonio leads the series 1-0 with a win in Dallas on 10/22 by 33 points. In that game Victor Wembanyama dominated the Mavericks big men scoring 40 points and 15 boards. He’s been doing this to the whole NBA consistently this season. Keep an eye on forward Cooper Flagg and guard Naji Marshall. They will need to carry the load right now. ESPN has the Spurs with a 61.6% chance of winning this one in Dallas. Keep in mind that this is the first of a back-to-back between these two teams. I’m taking the Spurs by 10!



Final Score

Spurs – 133

Mavericks – 122



Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs

Saturday – February 7 – 5:00 p.m.

TV: Prime Video/KFAA

Forest Bank Center – San Antonio, TX



This will be the 3rd game of the series and second game of a back-to-back. Dallas will need to play tough on the boards. When the Mavericks out rebound their opponents by 6-10 boards, Dallas is 8-2 this season. Dallas will need to get the ball into the hands of their shooters. Keep an eye on Naji Marshall, Klay Thompson and Cooper Flagg. They will need to carry to Mavericks for this one. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 27% chance of winning this one on the road. The Spurs are favored, but anything can happen between the lines. I’m taking the Spurs again. Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is a match up nightmare for the Mavericks big men.



Final Score

Spurs – 129

Mavericks – 122



