Duchene scores twice, Stars beat Chicago 4-2

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Matt Duchene scored on a power play and added a second goal on an empty-netter in the final seconds as the Dallas Stars defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 Saturday night at the AAC.

Scoring Summary

1st Period CHI DAL 9:17 Evgenii Dadonov (1) Assists: Esa Lindell (1) 0 1

2nd Period CHI DAL 14:42 Jamie Benn (2) Assists: Miro Heiskanen (2), Thomas Harley (4) 0 2

3rd Period CHI DAL 8:50 Matt Duchene (5) (Power Play) Assists: Logan Stankoven (8), Miro Heiskanen (3) 0 3 9:34 Ryan Donato (3) Assists: Craig Smith (1), Pat Maroon (2) 1 3 14:15 Connor Bedard (3) Assists: Pat Maroon (3), Nolan Allan (2) 2 3 19:42 Matt Duchene (6) (Empty Net) Assists: Tyler Seguin (4) 2 4

Penalties

1st Period 2:59 Connor Murphy Hooking against Mavrik Bourque 5:24 Mathew Dumba Interference against Jason Dickinson 6:33 Too many men/ice served by Patrick Maroon 20:00 Esa Lindell Hooking against Connor Bedard

2nd Period 6:38 Miro Heiskanen Holding against Philipp Kurashev