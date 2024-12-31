Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Bengals Offense vs Steelers Defense

This game will come down to how well the Bengals offense moves the ball against the Steelers defense. The Bengals are on a 4-game winning streak averaging 29 points per game in that span. The Pittsburgh Steelers defense will be tested at home because they are on a 3-game losing streak. Both teams need a win this weekend before the start of the playoffs Wild Card weekend. This game will play a huge part in playoff seeding for the Steelers. The Bengals need to win to still have a shot at making the playoffs.



Injury Report

Both teams have players listed as questionable or on the IR. The Bengals have 5 players listed as questionable with a return date of January 4: DT Sheldon Rankins, WR Charlie Jones, DE Sam Hubbard, TE Tanner Hudson and RB Chase Brown. Steelers: WR Ben Showronek, CB Joey Porter Jr, QB Justin Fields while DE DeMarvin Leal and OT Calvin Anderson on the IR-R.



Game Info

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Saturday – January 4 – 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Acrisure Stadium – Pittsburgh, PA



Cincinnati Bengals (8-8, 5-3 Away)

The Bengals have been playing lights out over the past month. Quarterback Joe Burrow has positioned the team to make a run at a Wild Card game on the road. They need this one and a little help to make it back to the playoffs. Keep an eye on Burrow. He will be the x-factor for this game on the road in Pittsburgh. He will need to move the ball down field and keep the Steelers offense on the sidelines. Players to watch: RB Chase Brown, WR Ja’Marr Chase, WR Tee Higgins, LB Germaine Pratt, S Geno Stone and PK Evan McPherson.



Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6, 5-2 Home)

The Steelers have dropped from the top spot in the division and now the Ravens are in the driver’s seat. That being said, the Steelers will know if they have a shot at the division title by game time. Pittsburgh will need to put up some points and stretch the field. Quarterback Russell Wilson will need the offensive line to protect him and give him time to get the ball into the hands of his playmakers. Establishing the run first will open up throwing lanes down the field. Players to watch: RB Najee Harris, WR George Pickens, LB Pat Queen, CB Donte Jackson and PK Chris Boswell.



Prediction

ESPN has the Steelers with 52.3% chance of winning their final home game of the season. A win and a Ravens loss will give the Steelers control of the AFC North. Right now, they are headed to the playoffs. I’m taking the Steelers by 6!



Final Score

Steelers – 27

Bengals – 21