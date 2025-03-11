News Ticker

Stars double up Sidekicks 10-5

March 11, 2025 DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, Soccer

[Show picture list]
Photos By Dominic Ceraldi

Scoring

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th T
Tacoma Stars 3 2 3 2 10
Dallas Sidekicks 0 2 1 2 5

Shots

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th T
Tacoma Stars 12 7 8 5 32
Dallas Sidekicks 3 4 3 10 20

Scoring Summary

Period Time Strength Team Scorer (Assists) Total  
1st 01:25 ES Tacoma Stars #80 Yahir Romero 1 – 0 Stars  
1st 06:19 ES Tacoma Stars #29 Román Torres (#21 Willie Spurr) 2 – 0 Stars  
1st 12:38 ES Tacoma Stars #25 Micheal Ramos (#8 Khai Brisco) 3 – 0 Stars  
2nd 02:26 ES Tacoma Stars #14 Tyler John 4 – 0 Stars  
2nd 03:09 PP Dallas Sidekicks #32 Jamie Lovegrove 4 – 1 Stars  
2nd 11:17 ES Tacoma Stars #11 Jamael Cox 5 – 1 Stars  
2nd 11:58 ES Dallas Sidekicks #93 Felipe De Sousa 5 – 2 Stars  
3rd 02:13 PP Tacoma Stars #7 Alex Caceres (#11 Jamael Cox) 6 – 2 Stars  
3rd 03:58 ES Tacoma Stars #21 Willie Spurr (#80 Yahir Romero) 7 – 2 Stars  
3rd 08:16 PP Dallas Sidekicks #93 Felipe De Sousa (#6 Flavio Guzman) 7 – 3 Stars  
3rd 13:24 ES Tacoma Stars #22 Nani Mendoza (#11 Jamael Cox) 8 – 3 Stars  
4th 05:28 ES Dallas Sidekicks #88 Bradlee Baladez (#32 Jamie Lovegrove) 8 – 4 Stars  
4th 11:54 ES Tacoma Stars #20 Fellipe Souza (#25 Micheal Ramos) 9 – 4 Stars  
4th 12:08 ES Tacoma Stars #14 Tyler John – vs 6 attackers 10 – 4 Stars  
4th 12:30 ES Dallas Sidekicks #95 Felipe Silva (#14 Nestor Hernandez) 10 – 5 Stars

 

 

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly