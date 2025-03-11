Stars double up Sidekicks 10-5

Scoring
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|T
|Tacoma Stars
|3
|2
|3
|2
|10
|Dallas Sidekicks
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
Shots
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|T
|Tacoma Stars
|12
|7
|8
|5
|32
|Dallas Sidekicks
|3
|4
|3
|10
|20
Scoring Summary
|Period
|Time
|Strength
|Team
|Scorer (Assists)
|Total
|1st
|01:25
|ES
|Tacoma Stars
|#80 Yahir Romero
|1 – 0 Stars
|1st
|06:19
|ES
|Tacoma Stars
|#29 Román Torres (#21 Willie Spurr)
|2 – 0 Stars
|1st
|12:38
|ES
|Tacoma Stars
|#25 Micheal Ramos (#8 Khai Brisco)
|3 – 0 Stars
|2nd
|02:26
|ES
|Tacoma Stars
|#14 Tyler John
|4 – 0 Stars
|2nd
|03:09
|PP
|Dallas Sidekicks
|#32 Jamie Lovegrove
|4 – 1 Stars
|2nd
|11:17
|ES
|Tacoma Stars
|#11 Jamael Cox
|5 – 1 Stars
|2nd
|11:58
|ES
|Dallas Sidekicks
|#93 Felipe De Sousa
|5 – 2 Stars
|3rd
|02:13
|PP
|Tacoma Stars
|#7 Alex Caceres (#11 Jamael Cox)
|6 – 2 Stars
|3rd
|03:58
|ES
|Tacoma Stars
|#21 Willie Spurr (#80 Yahir Romero)
|7 – 2 Stars
|3rd
|08:16
|PP
|Dallas Sidekicks
|#93 Felipe De Sousa (#6 Flavio Guzman)
|7 – 3 Stars
|3rd
|13:24
|ES
|Tacoma Stars
|#22 Nani Mendoza (#11 Jamael Cox)
|8 – 3 Stars
|4th
|05:28
|ES
|Dallas Sidekicks
|#88 Bradlee Baladez (#32 Jamie Lovegrove)
|8 – 4 Stars
|4th
|11:54
|ES
|Tacoma Stars
|#20 Fellipe Souza (#25 Micheal Ramos)
|9 – 4 Stars
|4th
|12:08
|ES
|Tacoma Stars
|#14 Tyler John – vs 6 attackers
|10 – 4 Stars
|4th
|12:30
|ES
|Dallas Sidekicks
|#95 Felipe Silva (#14 Nestor Hernandez)
|10 – 5 Stars