Dallas Mavericks: The Great Countdown Has Begun

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What’s Going On As of Late?

Dallas is in big trouble. Last week they only had 7 players healthy enough to start and finish games. Dallas will need to patch this team up and limp to the finish line. It’s hard watching this team fall apart. There are only 16 games left in the regular season and then the playoffs start. Dallas has dropped 5 of the last 6 games since the Luka Curse started after the trade. Dallas has a few nationally televised games on the schedule but the majority of the games will be featured on Mavs.com (Mavericks streaming source for the team) or Channel 29 here in the Metroplex. Three things prove what I’ve been sharing since former owner Mark Cuban sold his majority stake in the Mavericks: 1 – Dallas was a cash cow (merchandizing, team success and fan loyalty). 2 – The new owners wanted a casino built in Dallas and when that didn’t happen they began to break the dynamics of the team down trading Luka and raising ticket prices (when there’s no fan base the league will approve a move). Keep in mind the next step will be petitioning the city for a new arena and that will fall through (the fans will boycot and not support the Mavericks). 3 – the team will move and fall apart in Las Vegas (the owners will get exactly what they wanted – a new arena for the NBA and a shell of what the Mavericks once were).



Treading Water in the Western Conference

Last week Dallas was sitting in 10th place and standing on a ledge trying not to fall over. The LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings have leap frogged the Mavericks in the standings. Dallas will need to find a couple of players to fill out the bench. Last week, Max Christie, Dante Exum and Naji Marshall showed some life and helped in the scoring department for Dallas. This week will be huge with Dallas on the road in San Antonio and Houston. Philadelphia comes to Dallas on Sunday and it will be a homecoming for Tyrese Maxey as well. Let’s face it, Dallas is a team needing that one guy on the floor to navigate this team through some troubled waters. Who will step up?



Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs

3/12 – Wednesday – 7:00 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the 4th and final game between the two teams this season. Dallas leads the series 3-0 and looking to complete the mission. Last game Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie scored 28 points and dished out 6 assists in 37 minutes of play. This is what Dallas needs from him. Dallas can go on a 2-game winning streak with a win San Antonio. Last week I shared that Dallas would beat the Spurs and stop a 5-game losing streak. I’m taking Dallas by 7 in this one. Players to watch: Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie vs Spurs Chris Paul. Final Score: Mavericks 124 – Spurs 117



Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets

3/14 – Friday – 7:00 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the 4th and final game between the in-state rivals. Houston leads the series 2-1. Dallas will need to play solid from start to finish. Keep in mind that Dallas only has 7 players healthy enough to play this game. They still have a time to sign players to 10-day contracts and need to do so. I’m taking Houston by 10+. Player matchup: Dallas Klay Thompson vs Houston Jalen Green.

Final Score: Mavericks 110 – Rockets 124



Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks

3/16 – Sunday – 12:00 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the 2nd and final game between these two teams. Philadelphia leads the series 1-0. Dallas will hit a wall in this one. Philadelphia has 3 big men that rebound and play tough in the paint. Dallas will need to stay out of foul trouble just to make this a competitive game. Dallas will need to play small ball and hit some much needed 3-point shots. I’m taking the 76ers by 10+. Player matchup: Dallas Spencer Dinwiddie vs 76ers Tyrese Maxey. Final Score: 76ers 121 – Mavericks 104