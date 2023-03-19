03/18/2023 FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City

Photos by Michael Kolch

FC Dallas defeats Sporting Kansas City 2 to 1

MATCH NOTES

Jesús Ferreira scored his third goal of the 2023 season. He has 39 MLS goals and is seven scores away from tying Kenny Cooper (46) for most in FC Dallas history.

Alan Velasco’s first-half goal was his second of the season.

Maarten Paes saved a penalty kick bringing his total to three over the course of his FC Dallas career.

Dallas have won six points from losing positions in MLS this season, only St. Louis CITY SC (9) have recovered more.

MLS Box Score

FRISCO, Texas (March 18, 2023) – FC Dallas (2-1-1, 7 points) rallies from behind to defeat Sporting Kansas City (0-2-2, 2 points) 2-1 on Saturday night from Toyota Stadium.



VELASCO GOLAZO

Alan Velasco evened the match with his second goal of the season from the top of the box in the 55th minute. Sebastian Lletget recorded his first assist of the year on the goal.



BIENVENIDO JESÚS

Jesús Jiménez becomes the 282nd player to make an FC Dallas appearance in MLS play. The Spaniard made his Dallas debut in the 82nd minute, coming on for Sebastian Lletget.



MAGIC MAARTEN

Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Paes saved his third career penalty kick for FC Dallas in the 66th minute to keep the match level at 1-1. He saved the initial penalty kick before VAR ruled he left the line early resulting in a second penalty kick which Paes also saved.



50 STARTS

FC Dallas defender José Martínez and Homegrown midfielder Edwin Cerrillo started in their 50th MLS match of the season. Martínez signed with FC Dallas in December 2020. Cerrillo signed as the 24th Homegrown in club history in February 2019.



UP NEXT

FC Dallas visits LAFC on March 25 at BMO Stadium, kicking off at 9:30PM CT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the FC Dallas app and Talk Radio 1190.



LINEUPS

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan, José Martínez, Nkosi Tafari, Ema Twumasi (Geovane Jesus – 82’); Edwin Cerrillo, Paxton Pomykal (Tsiki Ntsabeleng – 59’), Sebastian Lletget (Jesus Jimenez – 82’); Paul Arriola (Sebastien Ibeagha – 90 +2’), Jesús Ferreira, Alan Velasco (Facundo Quignon – 90 +2’).



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Jáder Obrian, José Mulato, Sam Junqua.



Sporting Kansas City — John Pulskamp; Graham Zusi, Robert Volder, Andreu Fontas, Ben Sweat (Kayden Pierre – 86’); Roger Espinoza (Felipe Hernandez – 67’), Remi Walter, Erik Thommy (Nemanja Radoja – 75’); Khiry Shelton (Marinos Tzionis – 85’), Willy Agada, Daniel Salloi.



Substitutes not used — Kendall McIntosh, Chris Rindov, Cam Duke, Robert Castellanos, Jake Davis.



SCORING SUMMARY

SKC: Daniel Salloi — 11’

DAL: Alan Velasco (Sebastian Lletget) — 55’

DAL: Jesús Ferreira — 84’



MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

DAL: Maarten Paes (caution) — 62’

DAL: Ema Twumasi (caution) — 76’

SKC: Robert Voloder (caution) — 78’



Weather: 47°F Clear

Attendance: 17,467