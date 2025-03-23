News Ticker

Harley scores twice, Stars beat Flyers in OT

March 23, 2025 Dallas Stars, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey, Sports

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Scoring Summary

1st Period PHI DAL
6:27 Thomas Harley (14)

Assists: Colin Blackwell (10), Sam Steel (16)
 0 1
8:59 Esa Lindell (5)

Assists: Mikael Granlund (39), Matt Duchene (44)
 0 2
 
 
2nd Period PHI DAL
13:03 Travis Konecny (23)

Assists: Sean Couturier (23), Cam York (11)
 1 2
18:48 Ryan Poehling (7)

Assists: Matvei Michkov (28), Tyson Foerster (15)
 2 2
 
 
3rd Period
No Goals Scored
 
 
OT Summary PHI DAL
0:09 Thomas Harley (15)

Assists: Jason Robertson (39)
 2 3

Penalties

1st Period
15:11
Ilya Lyubushkin Roughing against Travis Konecny served by Mason Marchment
15:11
Ilya Lyubushkin Slashing against Travis Konecny
15:11
Travis Konecny Slashing against Ilya Lyubushkin
18:40
Jason Robertson High-sticking against Bobby Brink
 
 
2nd Period
13:45
Nick Seeler Delaying Game – Puck over glass
16:07
Bobby Brink High-sticking against Esa Lindell
19:51
Travis Konecny Hooking against Oskar Bäck
 
 
3rd Period
3:13
Owen Tippett Tripping against Sam Steel
4:41
Mathew Dumba Interference against Travis Konecny
 
 
OT Summary
No Penalties This Period
 

Team Stats
Shots 24 19
Hits 19 16
Faceoffs Won 26 27
Faceoff Win Percent 49.1 50.9
Power Play Opportunities 3 4
Power Play Goals 0 0
Power Play Percentage 0.0 0.0
Short Handed Goals 0 0
Total Penalties 5 4
Penalty Minutes 10 8
Blocked Shots 20 16
Takeaways 6 6
Giveaways 14 27

 

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly