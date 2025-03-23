Harley scores twice, Stars beat Flyers in OT

Scoring Summary
|1st Period
|PHI
|DAL
|6:27
|Thomas Harley (14)
Assists: Colin Blackwell (10), Sam Steel (16)
|0
|1
|8:59
|Esa Lindell (5)
Assists: Mikael Granlund (39), Matt Duchene (44)
|0
|2
|2nd Period
|PHI
|DAL
|13:03
|Travis Konecny (23)
Assists: Sean Couturier (23), Cam York (11)
|1
|2
|18:48
|Ryan Poehling (7)
Assists: Matvei Michkov (28), Tyson Foerster (15)
|2
|2
|3rd Period
|
No Goals Scored
|OT Summary
|PHI
|DAL
|0:09
|Thomas Harley (15)
Assists: Jason Robertson (39)
|2
|3
Penalties
|1st Period
|15:11
|
Ilya Lyubushkin Roughing against Travis Konecny served by Mason Marchment
|15:11
|
Ilya Lyubushkin Slashing against Travis Konecny
|15:11
|
Travis Konecny Slashing against Ilya Lyubushkin
|18:40
|
Jason Robertson High-sticking against Bobby Brink
|2nd Period
|13:45
|
Nick Seeler Delaying Game – Puck over glass
|16:07
|
Bobby Brink High-sticking against Esa Lindell
|19:51
|
Travis Konecny Hooking against Oskar Bäck
|3rd Period
|3:13
|
Owen Tippett Tripping against Sam Steel
|4:41
|
Mathew Dumba Interference against Travis Konecny
|OT Summary
|
No Penalties This Period
|
Team Stats
|Shots
|24
|19
|Hits
|19
|16
|Faceoffs Won
|26
|27
|Faceoff Win Percent
|49.1
|50.9
|Power Play Opportunities
|3
|4
|Power Play Goals
|0
|0
|Power Play Percentage
|0.0
|0.0
|Short Handed Goals
|0
|0
|Total Penalties
|5
|4
|Penalty Minutes
|10
|8
|Blocked Shots
|20
|16
|Takeaways
|6
|6
|Giveaways
|14
|27