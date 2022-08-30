SMU Mustangs vs UNT Mean Green Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

SMU Mustangs vs North Texas Mean Green

Saturday – September 3 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: CBSSN

Apogee Stadium – Denton, TX



Records Before the Game

SMU Mustangs (0-0)

UNT Mean Green (1-0)



I’ve been covering both of these teams for the past six years. I’ve seen the highs and lows of both programs, and both are ready to take the next steps in becoming well respected programs once again. This game will be the first step in getting things back on track. SMU has been near the top of their conference for the last three seasons and winning a conference title is what the Mustangs need right now. North Texas has been on the cusp of turning the corner in their conference as well. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s SMU versus UNT contest.



How Bad You Want It?

Will this be the year that UNT spanks SMU at home? The series is lopsided! The series shows that the Mustangs have 34 wins, 6 losses and 1 tie against the Mean Green. SMU has a current three game win streak over the Mean Green. This game will be closer than you think.



SMU Mustangs

The Mustangs started last season 6-1 before the collapse. Look for the Mustangs to come out passing the ball in the first quarter. They key for the team on the road will be establishing the run and clock management. The rushing duties will be by committee until one of the backs separates himself from the rest. New head coach, new season, new approach… Running the ball is a consistent key to all successful teams.



North Texas Mean Green

The Mean Green are led by quarterback Austin Aune. He has to be the catalyst for the offense this season. Last season he started off red hot but struggled near the end of the season. Last week the Mean Green beat UTEP on the road 31-13. They will need the same activity (balance) on the ground and through the air. The defense looked decent as they held the Miners to 400 yards of offense. It’ll be up to Aune and the offense to be the difference makers in this one.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 64.7% chance of winning the game on the road in Denton. The over/under is 68.5 so take the under. Both defenses are better this year. I’m taking SMU by 9!



Final Score

SMU – 24

UNT – 15