Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Thoughts on League Standings

There are at least 9 teams that are 4-2 at this point of the season. The Ravens and Buccaneers are sitting in first place in their respected divisions right now. The Ravens are on a 4-game winning streak while the Buccaneers dropped their last game in New Orleans. The winner of this game was set the tone for the rest of the season. Here’s the gist, the loser of this game will fall into 3rd place in their division and both teams struggle with playing from behind. Keep an eye on this game because it will be one of the best matchups this week.



What to watch for

The Ravens are leading the league in rushing right now 1232 yards on 209 attempts. They are second on the list with 10 rushing touchdowns with 1 fumble lost. Tampa Bay is 8th in rushing with 136 yards a game with 5 rushing touchdowns and 6 fumbles. The key for both teams will be stopping the opposing teams running game. Keep a close eye on this game.



Game Info

Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday – October 21 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL



Baltimore Ravens (4-2, 2-1 Away)

The Ravens rushing attack is a headache for opposing defensive coordinators and players. Running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Lamar Jackson are averaging 5.9 yards carry this season. Defenses will basically have to pick their poison to try and stop the run. The Ravens defense is stingy and physical in all three phases. The defense will need to apply pressure on Buccs quarterback Baker Mayfield from start to finish. Players to watch: WR Zay Flowers, LB Roquan Smith and CB Marlon Humphrey.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2, 2-1 Home)

The Buccaneers will need quarterback Baker Mayfield to be on fire Monday night. He has 1,489 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. The x-factor will be wideout Mike Evans. He is the wagon that carries the Bucs passing game. He will need the ball to stretch the field. Players to watch: RB Bucky Irving, WR Chris Godwin, LB Lavonte David and CB Zyon McCollum.



Prediction

ESPN has the Ravens with a 58.6% chance of winning on the road. The Buccaneers can put up a fight and stop that Ravens running attack. This game will be really close. I’m taking the Ravens by 6!



Final Score

Ravens – 30

Buccaneers – 24