TCU Horned Frogs vs Colorado Buffaloes Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

TCU Horned Frogs vs Colorado Buffaloes

Friday – September 2 – 9:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Folsom Field – Boulder, CO



Records Before the Game

TCU Horned Frogs 0-0

Colorado Buffaloes 0-0



Last season in their final 5 games TCU and Colorado went 2-5. This is the first game of the 2022-23 season and both teams would like to change their fortunes from last season. TCU is ready to take over the Big 12 and send Texas and OU packing for the SEC as soon as possible. Colorado on the other hand is looking to build on last season’s mishaps and gain a bowl bid. Let’s take a look at this week’s contest between the Frogs and the Buffaloes in the Rockies.



Thinking out loud!

TCU hasn’t named a starter as of yet. Head coach Sonny Dykes has his choice of Max Duggan and Chandler Morris to choose between. “Both kids have taken the reins this offseason and I’m basically on the fence”, Dykes shared in Tuesday morning’s press conference.



TCU Horned Frogs

Coach Dykes finally shared that he’s willing to play all four quarterbacks in the season opener against Colorado. Max Duggan, Chandler Morris, Sam Jackson and Taye Barber can get some action this game. Enough with the offensive side of the ball. Keep an eye on TCU’s defensive line and linebackers. The defense will play fast and physical from start to finish. Players to watch: Offensive lineman Steve Avila. He can play anywhere on the O-line and be dominant!



Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado has a chance to right the wrongs of last season. The Buffaloes are picked to be the cellar dwellers of the Pac-12. Head Coach Karl Dorrell has several reasons why the Buffs will be successful this season. Team captains Terrance Lang, Quinn Perry, Brady Russell and Casey Riddick will carry this team and has the experience that this young team needs this season. “This will be an exciting time for Buffalo football”, Coach Dorrell shared.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 68.5% chance of winning on the road. Colorado is rebuilding and TCU is on the cusp of regaining their footing in the Big 12. I’m taking TCU by 13!



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 27

Buffaloes – 14