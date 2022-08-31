|1
|Hitters
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|J. Altuve2B
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|.369
|.511
|J. PenaSS
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|.285
|.410
|A. Bregman3B
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.267
|.372
|.479
|K. TuckerRF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|.338
|.476
|Y. Gurriel1B
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|.292
|.368
|T. ManciniLF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|.330
|.417
|M. DubonCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|.257
|.314
|C. VazquezC
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|.333
|.420
|J.J. MatijevicDH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|.238
|.322
|C. McCormickCF-LF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|.326
|.416
|TEAM
|33
|4
|8
|4
|1
|6
|8
- Batting
-
2B:
Altuve (30, Dunning)
-
HR:
Altuve (22, 3rd inning off Dunning 0 on, 0 Out)
-
RBI:
Vázquez (47), Altuve (46), Bregman (77), Gurriel (40)
-
2Out RBI:
Vázquez
-
SF:
Bregman
-
GIDP:
Vázquez; Gurriel
-
Team RISP:
2-8 (Peña 1-1, Bregman 0-1, Mancini 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Vázquez 1-2, Gurriel 0-1, Matijevic 0-1)
-
Team LOB:
9
- Fielding
-
DP:
1 (Bregman-Altuve-Gurriel)
|Pitchers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|F. Valdez (W, 14-4)
|8.0
|7
|2
|2
|0
|8
|2
|104-69
|2.63
|H. Neris (S, 3)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15-9
|3.48
|TEAM
|9.0
|7
|2
|2
|0
|10
|2
|119-78
- Pitching
-
WP:
Valdez
-
First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:
Neris 1/3; Valdez 12/30
-
Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:
Neris-4-3-1-0; Valdez-15-13-19-20
-
Ground Balls-Fly Balls:
Neris 0-1; Valdez 9-6
-
Game Scores:
F Valdez 68
|Hitters
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|M. Semien2B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|.297
|.409
|C. SeagerSS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|.331
|.472
|N. Lowe1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|.347
|.494
|A. GarciaRF
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|.305
|.453
|J. HeimC
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|.316
|.420
|L. TaverasCF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.296
|.340
|.417
|M. MathiasDH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.325
|.333
|.600
|E. Duran3B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|.290
|.387
|B. ThompsonLF
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|.324
|.333
|TEAM
|33
|2
|7
|2
|2
|0
|10
- Batting
-
HR:
Thompson (1, 3rd inning off Valdez 0 on, 1 Out); Duran (5, 5th inning off Valdez 0 on, 2 Out)
-
RBI:
Thompson (7), Duran (23)
-
2Out RBI:
Duran
-
GIDP:
Heim
-
Team RISP:
0-2 (Taveras 0-1, Seager 0-1)
-
Team LOB:
4
- Baserunning
-
SB:
García (22, 2nd base off Valdez/Vázquez)
- Fielding
-
E:
Duran (8, throw)
-
DP:
2 (Semien-Seager-Lowe , Seager-Semien-Lowe)
|Pitchers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|D. Dunning (L, 3-7)
|5.0
|7
|3
|2
|3
|5
|1
|95-60
|4.16
|T. Hearn
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|24-14
|5.17
|J. Leclerc
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|22-12
|3.25
|M. Moore
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8-6
|1.95
|TEAM
|9.0
|8
|4
|3
|6
|8
|1
|149-92
- Pitching
-
First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:
Moore 3/3; Leclerc 3/6; Dunning 14/25; Hearn 4/6
-
Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:
Moore-2-1-1-2; Leclerc-0-4-4-3; Dunning-18-7-18-17; Hearn-4-3-4-3
-
Ground Balls-Fly Balls:
Moore 1-1; Leclerc 2-2; Dunning 4-6; Hearn 2-0
-
Game Scores:
D Dunning 45
Scoring Summary
|Inning
|HOU
|TEX
|
|1st
|Bregman hit sacrifice fly to left, Altuve scored.
|1
|0
|
|3rd
|Altuve homered to left (398 feet).
|2
|0
|
|3rd
|Vázquez singled to right, Bregman scored, Mancini to second, Gurriel to third.
|3
|0
|
|3rd
|Thompson homered to left center (433 feet).
|3
|1
|
|5th
|Duran homered to center (420 feet).
|3
|2
|
|7th
|Gurriel walked, Peña scored, Tucker to second, Bregman to third.
|4
|2