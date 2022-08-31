1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
1 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 4 8 0
0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 7 1

Astros

Astros Hitting
Hitters AB R H RBI HR BB K AVG OBP SLG
J. Altuve2B 5 2 2 1 1 0 1 .284 .369 .511
J. PenaSS 5 1 3 0 0 0 2 .246 .285 .410
A. Bregman3B 2 1 0 1 0 2 0 .267 .372 .479
K. TuckerRF 4 0 1 0 0 1 0 .261 .338 .476
Y. Gurriel1B 3 0 0 1 0 1 0 .243 .292 .368
T. ManciniLF 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 .258 .330 .417
M. DubonCF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216 .257 .314
C. VazquezC 3 0 1 1 0 1 0 .289 .333 .420
J.J. MatijevicDH 4 0 0 0 0 0 2 .186 .238 .322
C. McCormickCF-LF 4 0 1 0 0 0 2 .238 .326 .416
TEAM 33 4 8 4 1 6 8      
  • Batting
  • 2B:

    Altuve (30, Dunning)

  • HR:

    Altuve (22, 3rd inning off Dunning 0 on, 0 Out)

  • RBI:

    Vázquez (47), Altuve (46), Bregman (77), Gurriel (40)

  • 2Out RBI:

    Vázquez

  • SF:

    Bregman

  • GIDP:

    Vázquez; Gurriel

  • Team RISP:

    2-8 (Peña 1-1, Bregman 0-1, Mancini 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Vázquez 1-2, Gurriel 0-1, Matijevic 0-1)

  • Team LOB:

    9

 
  • Fielding
  • DP:

    1 (Bregman-Altuve-Gurriel)

Astros

Astros Pitching
Pitchers IP H R ER BB K HR PC-ST ERA
F. Valdez (W, 14-4) 8.0 7 2 2 0 8 2 104-69 2.63
H. Neris (S, 3) 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 15-9 3.48
TEAM 9.0 7 2 2 0 10 2 119-78  
  • Pitching
  • WP:

    Valdez

  • First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:

    Neris 1/3; Valdez 12/30

  • Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:

    Neris-4-3-1-0; Valdez-15-13-19-20

  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls:

    Neris 0-1; Valdez 9-6

  • Game Scores:

    F Valdez 68

Rangers

Rangers Hitting
Hitters AB R H RBI HR BB K AVG OBP SLG
M. Semien2B 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 .238 .297 .409
C. SeagerSS 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255 .331 .472
N. Lowe1B 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 .298 .347 .494
A. GarciaRF 4 0 2 0 0 0 1 .258 .305 .453
J. HeimC 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238 .316 .420
L. TaverasCF 4 0 1 0 0 0 3 .296 .340 .417
M. MathiasDH 3 0 0 0 0 0 3 .325 .333 .600
E. Duran3B 3 1 1 1 1 0 1 .243 .290 .387
B. ThompsonLF 3 1 2 1 1 0 0 .275 .324 .333
TEAM 33 2 7 2 2 0 10      
  • Batting
  • HR:

    Thompson (1, 3rd inning off Valdez 0 on, 1 Out); Duran (5, 5th inning off Valdez 0 on, 2 Out)

  • RBI:

    Thompson (7), Duran (23)

  • 2Out RBI:

    Duran

  • GIDP:

    Heim

  • Team RISP:

    0-2 (Taveras 0-1, Seager 0-1)

  • Team LOB:

    4

  • Baserunning
  • SB:

    García (22, 2nd base off Valdez/Vázquez)

  • Fielding
  • E:

    Duran (8, throw)

  • DP:

    2 (Semien-Seager-Lowe , Seager-Semien-Lowe)

Rangers

Rangers Pitching
Pitchers IP H R ER BB K HR PC-ST ERA
D. Dunning (L, 3-7) 5.0 7 3 2 3 5 1 95-60 4.16
T. Hearn 1.0 1 1 1 2 1 0 24-14 5.17
J. Leclerc 2.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 22-12 3.25
M. Moore 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 8-6 1.95
TEAM 9.0 8 4 3 6 8 1 149-92  
  • Pitching
  • First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:

    Moore 3/3; Leclerc 3/6; Dunning 14/25; Hearn 4/6

  • Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:

    Moore-2-1-1-2; Leclerc-0-4-4-3; Dunning-18-7-18-17; Hearn-4-3-4-3

  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls:

    Moore 1-1; Leclerc 2-2; Dunning 4-6; Hearn 2-0

  • Game Scores:

    D Dunning 45

Scoring Summary

Inning HOU TEX  
  1st Bregman hit sacrifice fly to left, Altuve scored. 1 0  
  3rd Altuve homered to left (398 feet). 2 0  
  3rd Vázquez singled to right, Bregman scored, Mancini to second, Gurriel to third. 3 0  
  3rd Thompson homered to left center (433 feet). 3 1  
  5th Duran homered to center (420 feet). 3 2  
  7th Gurriel walked, Peña scored, Tucker to second, Bregman to third. 4 2