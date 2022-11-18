Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings

Sunday – November 20 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (6-3, 2-2 Away)

Minnesota Vikings (8-1, 4-0 Home)



The Dallas Cowboys are currently sitting in 10th place in the NFL and 3rd place in the NFC East. Last weekend Dallas blew a 14-point lead going into the 4th quarter on the road to a wounded Packers squad. Dallas lost by 3 in overtime. It’s hard writing that because Dallas stopped playing and allowed themselves to watch Green Bay kick the winning field goal. This week Dallas is heading into Minnesota to try and stop the 8-1 Vikings. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Cowboy-Viking match up.



Establishing the Run

Dallas has two of the best runners in the league outside of Cleveland’s Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb. Please run the ball. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is stuck on forcing the ball to CeeDee Lamb. Lamb is beginning to blossom but he’s not quite there yet. Everyone hoped that returning wide out Michael Gallup would make a difference but nope he really hasn’t. Keep an eye on RB Malik Davis! He’s built like Zeke but runs like Pollard.



Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys offense is sputtering right now. Dak is back and he’s moving the ball with his arm, but we need him to break containment and pick up those 3 and 4 yards without taking a sack. Hey Dak! Stop running the plays and start back making plays bro! That’s how you got paid remember. The key for the offense will be how dirty the defense plays on the road. The x factor for the Cowboys will be LB Micah Parsons on the outside creating havoc for Kirk Cousins. Dallas defense gives up 18.2 points per game while the offense is scoring 23.4 on that side of the ball.



Minnesota Vikings

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has proven that he can run the Vikings offense both inside and outside the pocket. He has 2356 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Trust me he will test the Cowboys defense this week. Running back Dalvin Cook is a tough runner between the tackles while wide out Justin Jefferson stretches the field. The Vikings offense averages 25.1 points per game while the defense gives up 21.2 to opposition.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 57.2% chance of winning on the road this week. Keep an eye on the Cowboys defensive line and creating turnovers will be key for the Cowboys this week. I’m taking Dallas by 10!



Final Score

Cowboys – 31

Vikings – 21