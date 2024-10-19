New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



AFC East vs AFC North

There have been six weeks worth of games played this season in the NFL. There are two undefeated teams left in the NFL, the Chiefs and the Vikings. Right now, the Jets are sitting in the 3rd spot in the AFC East right behind the Dolphins and right above the New England Patriots. The Steelers sit in 2nd place in the AFC North right behind the Baltimore Ravens with identical records of 4-2. These teams play in the AFC but different divisions. Here’s the thing, both teams can take a huge step with a win on Sunday night.



What to watch for

The Jets picked up All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams from the Raiders. This move reunites him with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In the 7 years they played together in Green Bay they led the league in passing yards and touchdowns over that span. They have a huge connection that could possibly change the fate for the team. The Steelers are rolling with a win over the Raiders and now they are trying to string together a 2-game winning streak. Keep an eye on the Steelers starter at quarterback. They just might start Russell Wilson over Justin Fields. Right now Head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t saying anything.



Game Info

New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday – October 20 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC/Peacock

Acrisure Stadium – Pittsburgh, PA



New York Jets (2-4, 1-2 Away)

The Jets are ready to light it up Sunday night. With the arrival of wide out Devante Adams, the receiving core has a boost on the outside. The young receivers such as Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard will open up the field when Adams is being doubled. Keep in mind that Lazard was a Packer as well. Running back Breece Hall has been the one solid cornerstone on the Jets offense thus far. He will be the x-factor for the offense at home this week. Players to watch: LB Jamien Sherwood, CB Brandin Echols, WR Mike Williams and LB CJ Mosely.



Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2, 1-1 Home)

The Steelers could possibly start Russell Wilson. He’s been listed as the number 2 quarterback on the depth chart this week. I think it’s a coin flip between Wilson and Justin Fields on who starts on Sunday. The Steelers have been rolling in the running game with Najee Harris carrying the ball. In their last 3 games, the Steelers are 1-3. This game will be huge for the team on the road. The x-factor for this team will be how well the defense plays in the 3rd and 4th quarters if they are behind. Players to watch: WR George Pickens, TE Pat Freiermuth, S Deshon Elliott and CB Donte Jackson.



Prediction

ESPN has the Steelers with a 50.3% chance of winning at home Monday night. Here’s the thing, since the addition of wide out Davante Adams, every football fanatic and armchair quarterback is giving the Jets a chance. I’m taking the Steelers by 3!



Final Score

Steelers – 24

Jets – 21