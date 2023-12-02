SEC Championship Preview: #1 Georgia Bulldogs vs #8 Alabama Crimson Tide

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#1 Georgia Bulldogs vs #8 Alabama Crimson Tide

Saturday – December 2 – 3:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA



Records Before the Game

#1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0 SEC)

#8 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1, 8-0 SEC)



Over the past 10 years, well until recently; the SEC title game was known as the Alabama invitational title game. For the past few seasons Georgia has claimed the title. This year’s game will come down to the hungriest team. Georgia is the best college football team in the nation, but Alabama is still the measuring stick in the college game. This game will open up the flood gates for recruitment. Let’s take a closer look at this year’s SEC championship game.



#1 Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs have run rough shot over the nation’s best teams the past couple of seasons. Last season, after winning the national championship game; they lost 13 players. They didn’t rebuild, they reloaded. It starts with quarterback Carson Beck. He has 3495 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. His backfield buddy, running back Daijun Edwards will be ready to carry the ball between the tackles. He has 11 rushing touchdowns on the season. The x-factor will be tight end Brock Bowers. He’s arguably the best tight end in the country and back from injury. Keep an eye on that Bulldog defense.



#7 Alabama Crimson Tide

Is it the end of an era for the Crimson Tide? Can head coach Nick Saban win another conference title? Will the ‘Bama defense shut down that Bulldogs offense? These questions will be answered by the end of the game. QB Jalen Milroe is the man under center and is something special. Milroe’s ability to hit downfield targets as well as a threat to run makes the Crimson Tide hard to defend. WR Jermaine Burton will be the likely recipient of passes from Milroe. He is speedy with soft hands and seems to find his way into the end zone for a TD once a game. Toting the rock is none other than Jase McClellan. The Aledo high school product. The Alabama has a freshman cornerback Caleb Downs that leads the team in tackles with 95 and 2 interceptions. Cornerback Terrion Arnold leads the team with 5 interceptions and 10 pass deflections. The defense will be the key for Alabama if they want to add another conference title to their trophy case.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bulldogs with a 52.1% chance of winning the SEC title. This game will be closer than anyone predicting. I’m taking Georgia because they are the hungriest team right now.



Final Score

Bulldogs – 34

Crimson Tide – 33