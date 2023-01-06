Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Saturday – January 7 – 7:15 p.m.

TIAA Bank Field – Jacksonville, FL



Records Before the Game

Tennessee Titans (7-9, 4-4 Away)

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8, 4-3 Home)



Picture this, a team that started the season off 2-6 with no leadership on the field or on the sidelines finding a way to win the division and getting into the playoffs. Well, that’s what the Jaguars are doing. The only thing left to do is beat the Tennessee Titans at home and claim the AFC South and earning their playoff berth. Let’s take a closer look at the season finale for the Jaguars in Jacksonville.



Tennessee Titans

The bottom has fallen out for the Titans this season. They have an incomplete team since they have no real quarterback. Their number one draft pick Malik Willis is just a backup because they brought in Joshua Dobbs to play quarterback. Season starter Ryan Tannehill is out for the season. Running back Derrick Henry has 1,429 rushing yards this season with 13 touchdowns. He has been the one shining star for the Titans this season. The defense gives up about 21. points per contest while the offense is scoring about 17 points per game. Keep in the mind that the Titans have lost six in a row.



Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars in their last 5 games are 4-1 with wins over the Cowboys, Jets, Texans and Titans. Their last loss came to the hands of the Lions on the road. This team has grown up right before our eyes. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has 3901 passing yards with 24 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He will be the x-factor for the offense. Keep an eye on wide out Christian Kirk stretching the field and running back Travis Etienne, Jr carrying the ball between the tackles in this one. The Jaguars defense has played better since their overtime win against Dallas at home.



Prediction

ESPN has the Jaguars with an 84.8% chance of winning this game and the division at home. I’m taking the Jaguars by 10! Tennessee is a lost team right now with no field general on offense to lead the troops. The Jaguars will play man coverage and load the box to stop King Henry on Saturday night. I believe Jacksonville will be a good team for years to come and they’re just getting there now!



Final Score

Jaguars – 33

Titans – 23