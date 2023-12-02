American Athletic Championship Preview: SMU Mustangs vs #22 Tulane Green Wave

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

SMU Mustangs vs #22 Tulane Green Wave

Saturday – December 2 – 3:00 p.m.

TV: ABC

Yulman Stadium – New Orleans, LA



Records Before the Game

SMU Mustangs (10-2, 8-0 American)

#22 Tulane Green Wave (11-1, 8-0 American)



This is what we’ve been waiting for! Mustang fans has waited years for the team to get back where they were before the “Death Penalty” ending the Pony Express run back in the 80’s. SMU has a chance to set the stage for future teams for years to come. The only way to do this is to win the conference and bring the trophy back to Dallas. This is the first appearance for the Mustangs to partake in the American Athletic Conference title game. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s contest in the Big Easy!



SMU Mustangs

The Mustangs have changed the landscape of Dallas sports. At one time, SMU had signed talented players from the DFW Metroplex and set a standard for recruitment in the 70’s and early 80’s. Now the team has a plethora of home grown talent sprinkled in with other recruited players from Texas and other states. As we’ve seen in recent years, some of the talent that is developed at SMU has become NFL ready. The leader of the pack is Sophomore quarterback Preston Stone. He has 317 passing yards with 28 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He’ll also be the Mustangs biggest cheerleader on the sideline since he broke his leg against Navy last week. It looks like redshirt freshman Kevin Jennings will get the nod to start this week. He has talented players on that Mustang offense in WR RJ Maryland, RB Jaylan Knighton and TE Kam Allen. The x-factor will be defense and how well they play late into the game. They’ll need to find a way to contain Green Wave QB Michael Pratt. He is the key to Tulane’s offense.



#22 Tulane Green Wave

This is basically a home game for the Green Wave. Tulane has led the charge in the American conference all year long. They have quality wins over UTSA, FAU, Tulsa, ECU and Rice. This team is game ready and is looking to keep the conference title at home in New Orleans. The offense will need to control the clock and move the chains. Tulane is led by Junior quarterback Michael Pratt. He has 2168 passing yards with 21 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. The Green Wave will be pass heavy. The rushing attack led by Makhi Hughes isn’t a strength but a necessary element to keep the Mustangs defense honest. Players to watch: QB Michael Pratt, RB Makhi Hughes, WR Chris Brazzell II, LB Jesus Machado and CB Lance Robinson.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 72.5% chance of winning the AAC title game. I’m taking the Mustangs by 3! Tulane can’t stop the SMU passing attack even if the Ponies are starting a redshirt freshman. Yea, I said it!



Final Score

Mustangs – 30

Green Wave – 27