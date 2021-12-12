Seattle Seahawks vs Houston Texans Game Preview

By: Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Seattle Seahawks vs Houston Texans

Sunday – December 12 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas

Records Before Game

Seattle Seahawks (4-8, 2-4 Away)

Houston Texans (2-10, 1-5 Home)

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is under contract for two more years for $51 million, but with a 4-8 season could this be his last year with the team that he’s been with since the beginning of his NFL career? Rumor is that Wilson would waive the no trade clause in his contract for four teams with one being the Denver Broncos. Head Coach Pete Carroll is 70 and it would seem unlikely that he would want to start a rebuild but you never know these days in the NFL. Perhaps he’s considering retiring. We’ll soon find out.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are coming into NRG Stadium leading the series against the Houston Texans 3-1 with QB Russell Wilson getting another week of repetition and healing for his finger. Seattle defeated the San Fransisco 49ers 30-23 last week in hopes of still getting into the playoffs. Wilson threw for 231 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. They’re hoping to build on that against the Texans that rank 32nd in the league in run defense. Running back Travis Homer rushed for 80 yards on just 3 carries including a 73-yard TD run with a fake punt and direct snap. This could be an easy 100-yard game for him.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are once again turning to QB Davis Mills to lead the offense. On Friday, Head Coach David Culley said that Mills will lead the team as their starter for the remainder of the season. Coach Culley said, “He gives us the best chance to win.” QB Tyrod Taylor was benched in last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the third quarter. Taylor has struggled since his return back from injured reserve throwing five interceptions and taking 12 sacks in four games. Both QB’s combined for 11/27 for 94 yards passing against the Colts while Indy’s Jonathan Taylor rushed for 143 yards on 32 carries and two touchdowns.

Coach Culley announced QB Davis Mills will start for remainder of the season.@Verizon | #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/w5rydyoOdH — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 10, 2021

Prediction

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is on the rebound improving his game and obviously his finger is almost 100% so look for him to exploit the Texans secondary with targets DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Dee Eskridge. As long as Willson isn’t careless with the football and his O-line allows him time to throw it’ll be an easy day of pass and catch.

Final Score

Seattle Seahawks – 21

Houston Texans – 10