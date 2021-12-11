Warriors defeated Panther City 14-8

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Panther City Lacrosse Club (0-2) lost to the Vancouver Warriors (2-0), 14 – 8, in the first ever game at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Friday night.

The first goal for Panther City at Dickies Arena was scored by forward Phil Caputo with 9:12 remaining in the first quarter. Forward Mike Triolo led the club in scoring, notching two goals on the night to give him three on the season. He added three assists to lead the team with five points, followed by veteran forward Ryan Benesch, who finished with a goal and two assists.

Vancouver was led by Keegan Bal, who netted a team-high three goals and five points. Goalie Alex Buque followed up on his great performance last week with another stellar performance in front of the net, allowing just eight goals on 42 attempts on net.

Panther City next faces the Colorado Mammoth on Friday, December 17, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. Faceoff is at 7:30 p.m. CT