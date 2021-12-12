Dallas Cowboys Vs Washington Football Team Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team

Sunday – December 12 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

FedExField – Landover, MD



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (8-4, 4-2 Away)

Washington Football Team (6-6, 3-3 Home)



Dallas is leading the NFC East by two games over the Washington Football Team. Dallas is 8-4 while Washington sits at 6-6. The Cowboys are 2-3 in their last five games with losses to Las Vegas, Kansas City and Denver. The Cowboys lost those three games by a combined 27 points. Dallas needs a win to extend their lead in the division and solidify their spot in the playoffs. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s NFC match up.



What Mike said!

About time the Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy guaranteed a win on Sunday. “Our team is focused and driven to make a run for the division”, Coach McCarthy shared. “We will win on Sunday!”. The Washington Football Team has won four straight games and their defense is stifling. Dallas’ offense is electric and they can score points when they establish the run. Coach McCarthy is back from COVID related sickness. Last week defensive coordinator Dan Quinn took the reins in his absence and led the team to a win.



Dallas Cowboys

Dallas has to establish the run. Washington’s defense gives up 91.3 yards a game while Dallas averages 124 yards on the ground. Here’s the gist of things, when Dallas gets behind on the scoreboard, they abandon the run and start throwing the ball everywhere. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has t0 utilize the talent of one of the best running backs in the NFL in Zeke Elliott since Pollard is out (foot). The defense will be ready to get after Washington. The Cowboys defense gives up 22.3 points per game and averages 1.7 take a way a game. Creating turmoil in Washington’s backfield will be key.



Washington Football Team

Is Washington for real? Are they ready to take the next step and claim the NFC East? The Washington Football Team is on a 4-game win streak with wins over the Raiders, Seahawks, Carolina and Tampa Bay. The next step for this team is to get a win against the Cowboys at home. This will be a tough test for Washington at home this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 62% chance of winning on the road. The over/under is 48, so take the over! I’m taking Dallas by 14! Washington is a good team, but not better than Dallas!



Final Score

Dallas – 34

Washington – 20