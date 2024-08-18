Kings of Leon & Phantogram @ Dickies Arena

Kings of Leon & Phantogram at Dickies Arena 08.18.24

Photos and words by Dustin Schneider

Last night, Caleb, Jared, Nathan, and Matthew Followill, collectively known as Kings of Leon, made their Fort Worth debut at Dickies Arena, electrifying a sold-out crowd of devoted fans.

Full disclosure, I’m not a disciple of Kings of Leon. Their music has never quite been my cup of tea. But after witnessing their performance, I can certainly appreciate their craft, their remarkable 25-year journey, and the unwavering love their legions of fans have for them. The crowd at Dickies Arena on Saturday night was no exception. As soon as the house lights dimmed, the energy in the arena was palpable—fans leapt to their feet, singing and dancing along for nearly the entire set.

The band delivered a powerhouse performance, clocking in at over two hours and covering 27 songs that spanned their entire career. Having spent the summer honing their set across Europe, it was clear on Saturday night that Kings of Leon were in top form. They ripped through fan favorites with precision, while also showcasing eight tracks from their latest release, Can We Please Have Fun.

There’s something to be said for a band that remains genuine and deeply committed to the quality of their performance, and that authenticity won a lot of points with me. Despite not being a die-hard fan, I left the arena with a newfound respect for Kings of Leon and a better understanding of why their fans adore them so much.

Opening the night was Phantogram, who are right up my alley! Their hypnotic blend of electronic rock set the perfect tone for the evening. With Sarah Barthel’s ethereal vocals and Josh Carter’s dynamic guitar work, Phantogram captivated the audience, drawing them into their moody, immersive soundscapes. Their set was a masterful warm-up, priming the crowd for Kings of Leon. It was a strong start to an incredible night.

Kings of Leon Setlist:

Ballerina Radio

The Bucket

Waste a Moment

On Call

Actual Daydream

Manhattan

Razz

My Party

Sex on Fire

Revelry

Beautiful War

Nowhere to Run

Pyro

Tonight (First performance since 2014)

Mustang

Molly’s Chambers

Milk

M Television

Back Down South

Split Screen

The Bandit

Find Me

Closer

Seen

Encore:

Rainbow Ball

Knocked Up

Use Somebody

