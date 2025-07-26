Rangers win 4th straight game, beat Braves 8-3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|ATL 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|1
|TEX 1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|–
|8
|8
|1
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|ATL
|TEX
|1st
|Semien hit sacrifice fly to center, Haggerty scored.
|0
|1
|2nd
|Heim homered to left (391 feet).
|0
|2
|4th
|Langford doubled to left, Semien scored.
|0
|3
|5th
|Haggerty doubled to left, Helman scored.
|0
|4
|7th
|Harris II homered to right center (388 feet).
|1
|4
|8th
|Heim walked, A. García scored, Langford to second, Jung to third.
|1
|5
|8th
|Smith hit by pitch, Jung scored, Heim to second, Langford to third.
|1
|6
|8th
|Carter singled to right, Langford scored, Smith to second, Heim to third.
|1
|7
|8th
|Tellez hit sacrifice fly to center, Heim scored.
|1
|8
|9th
|Profar singled to right, Murphy scored, Williams to second, Harris II to third.
|2
|8
|9th
|Olson grounded into fielder’s choice to first, Harris II scored, Profar out at second, Williams to third.
|3
|8