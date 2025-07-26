Rangers win 4th straight game, beat Braves 8-3

1st Semien hit sacrifice fly to center, Haggerty scored. 0 1

2nd Heim homered to left (391 feet). 0 2

4th Langford doubled to left, Semien scored. 0 3

5th Haggerty doubled to left, Helman scored. 0 4

7th Harris II homered to right center (388 feet). 1 4

8th Heim walked, A. García scored, Langford to second, Jung to third. 1 5

8th Smith hit by pitch, Jung scored, Heim to second, Langford to third. 1 6

8th Carter singled to right, Langford scored, Smith to second, Heim to third. 1 7

8th Tellez hit sacrifice fly to center, Heim scored. 1 8

9th Profar singled to right, Murphy scored, Williams to second, Harris II to third. 2 8