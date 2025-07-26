News Ticker

Rangers win 4th straight game, beat Braves 8-3

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
ATL   0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 3 6 1
TEX   1 1 0 1 1 0 0 4 8 8 1

Scoring Summary

Inning

 ATL TEX
  1st Semien hit sacrifice fly to center, Haggerty scored. 0 1
  2nd Heim homered to left (391 feet). 0 2
  4th Langford doubled to left, Semien scored. 0 3
  5th Haggerty doubled to left, Helman scored. 0 4
  7th Harris II homered to right center (388 feet). 1 4
  8th Heim walked, A. García scored, Langford to second, Jung to third. 1 5
  8th Smith hit by pitch, Jung scored, Heim to second, Langford to third. 1 6
  8th Carter singled to right, Langford scored, Smith to second, Heim to third. 1 7
  8th Tellez hit sacrifice fly to center, Heim scored. 1 8
  9th Profar singled to right, Murphy scored, Williams to second, Harris II to third. 2 8
  9th Olson grounded into fielder’s choice to first, Harris II scored, Profar out at second, Williams to third. 3 8

