Rangers get a much needed series win vs A’s

September 10, 2023 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Sports, Texas Rangers

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Scoring Summary

Inning

 OAK TEX
  1st Semien homered to left (396 feet). 0 1
  1st Grossman hit a ground rule double, Garver scored and Lowe scored. 0 3
  3rd Soderstrom homered to right (381 feet). 1 3
  3rd Brown singled to right, Gelof scored, Noda to third. 2 3
  3rd J. Diaz singled to center, Noda scored, Brown to second. 3 3
  3rd Brown scored on error, Butler safe at first on fielding error by third baseman J. Smith, Butler safe at second on error, J. Diaz safe at third on error. 4 3
  5th Lowe singled to left, Semien scored on error and Seager scored on error, Lowe safe at second on throwing error by left fielder Kemp. 4 5
  6th J. Smith tripled to right, Taveras scored. 4 6
  6th Carter hit sacrifice fly to center, J. Smith scored. 4 7
  6th Semien homered to left center (412 feet). 4 8
  6th Seager homered to right (353 feet). 4 9

 

