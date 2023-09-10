Rangers get a much needed series win vs A’s

Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|OAK
|TEX
|1st
|Semien homered to left (396 feet).
|0
|1
|1st
|Grossman hit a ground rule double, Garver scored and Lowe scored.
|0
|3
|3rd
|Soderstrom homered to right (381 feet).
|1
|3
|3rd
|Brown singled to right, Gelof scored, Noda to third.
|2
|3
|3rd
|J. Diaz singled to center, Noda scored, Brown to second.
|3
|3
|3rd
|Brown scored on error, Butler safe at first on fielding error by third baseman J. Smith, Butler safe at second on error, J. Diaz safe at third on error.
|4
|3
|5th
|Lowe singled to left, Semien scored on error and Seager scored on error, Lowe safe at second on throwing error by left fielder Kemp.
|4
|5
|6th
|J. Smith tripled to right, Taveras scored.
|4
|6
|6th
|Carter hit sacrifice fly to center, J. Smith scored.
|4
|7
|6th
|Semien homered to left center (412 feet).
|4
|8
|6th
|Seager homered to right (353 feet).
|4
|9