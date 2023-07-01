News Ticker

Jung, Heim back to back homers wasted. Astros beat Rangers 5-3

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Scoring Summary

Inning

 HOU TEX
  1st Altuve homered to center (421 feet). 1 0
  1st Lowe grounded into double play, second to shortstop to first, Semien scored, Seager out at second. 1 1
  4th Jung homered to right center (392 feet). 1 2
  4th Heim homered to center (415 feet). 1 3
  5th Altuve grounded out to shortstop, McCormick scored. 2 3
  6th Dubón doubled to left, Diaz scored and J. Abreu scored, Dubón to third. 4 3
  6th Meyers hit sacrifice fly to right, Dubón scored. 5 3

