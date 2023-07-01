Jung, Heim back to back homers wasted. Astros beat Rangers 5-3

Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|HOU
|TEX
|1st
|Altuve homered to center (421 feet).
|1
|0
|1st
|Lowe grounded into double play, second to shortstop to first, Semien scored, Seager out at second.
|1
|1
|4th
|Jung homered to right center (392 feet).
|1
|2
|4th
|Heim homered to center (415 feet).
|1
|3
|5th
|Altuve grounded out to shortstop, McCormick scored.
|2
|3
|6th
|Dubón doubled to left, Diaz scored and J. Abreu scored, Dubón to third.
|4
|3
|6th
|Meyers hit sacrifice fly to right, Dubón scored.
|5
|3