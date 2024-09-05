News Ticker

Rangers take 2 of 3 from Yankees

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
NYY 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 4 6 8 0
Tex 1 1 0 3 0 3 2 0 10 14 1

Scoring Summary

Inning

 NYY TEX
  1st García grounded into fielder’s choice to shortstop, Langford scored, Lowe out at second. 0 1
  2nd Duran doubled to right, Taveras scored. 0 2
  4th Smith grounded out to shortstop, Duran scored. 0 3
  4th Langford doubled to right, Jankowski scored. 0 4
  4th Lowe singled to right, Langford scored, Lowe to second. 0 5
  5th Soto homered to left (350 feet), Torres scored. 2 5
  6th García doubled to left, Smith scored and Langford scored, Lowe to third. 2 7
  6th Lowe scored on Leiter Jr. wild pitch, García to third on wild pitch by Leiter Jr.. 2 8
  7th Duran doubled to right, Taveras scored. 2 9
  7th Langford singled to right, Duran scored. 2 10
  9th Grisham homered to right (375 feet), Cabrera scored, Trevino scored and Torres scored. 6 10

