Rangers take 2 of 3 from Yankees

1st García grounded into fielder’s choice to shortstop, Langford scored, Lowe out at second. 0 1

2nd Duran doubled to right, Taveras scored. 0 2

4th Smith grounded out to shortstop, Duran scored. 0 3

4th Langford doubled to right, Jankowski scored. 0 4

4th Lowe singled to right, Langford scored, Lowe to second. 0 5

5th Soto homered to left (350 feet), Torres scored. 2 5

6th García doubled to left, Smith scored and Langford scored, Lowe to third. 2 7

6th Lowe scored on Leiter Jr. wild pitch, García to third on wild pitch by Leiter Jr.. 2 8

7th Duran doubled to right, Taveras scored. 2 9

7th Langford singled to right, Duran scored. 2 10