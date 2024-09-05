Rangers take 2 of 3 from Yankees

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|NYY 0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|8
|0
|Tex 1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|2
|0
|–
|10
|14
|1
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|NYY
|TEX
|1st
|García grounded into fielder’s choice to shortstop, Langford scored, Lowe out at second.
|0
|1
|2nd
|Duran doubled to right, Taveras scored.
|0
|2
|4th
|Smith grounded out to shortstop, Duran scored.
|0
|3
|4th
|Langford doubled to right, Jankowski scored.
|0
|4
|4th
|Lowe singled to right, Langford scored, Lowe to second.
|0
|5
|5th
|Soto homered to left (350 feet), Torres scored.
|2
|5
|6th
|García doubled to left, Smith scored and Langford scored, Lowe to third.
|2
|7
|6th
|Lowe scored on Leiter Jr. wild pitch, García to third on wild pitch by Leiter Jr..
|2
|8
|7th
|Duran doubled to right, Taveras scored.
|2
|9
|7th
|Langford singled to right, Duran scored.
|2
|10
|9th
|Grisham homered to right (375 feet), Cabrera scored, Trevino scored and Torres scored.
|6
|10