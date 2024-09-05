Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



NFL Breaking Borders

The NFL has played in Europe for years and establishing a league presence was a top priority while globalizing American football. Now, the NFL is playing its first game in Brazil. Don’t look at this game as being just another game for the teams and the league. Look at this game as something big for the NFL. Playing American football in countries that would only see these games and teams on television or online will be a huge money maker. This will be the first of many games played around the world.



What to watch for: New Additions

This game will come down to how well the new acquisitions from the draft and free agency. The key for the Philadelphia Eagles will RB Saquon Barkley coming over from the New York Giants. He will be a huge part in the Eagles running game. The Packers have a young talented back up in QB Malik Willis and RB Josh Jacobs coming from the Las Vegas Raiders. The running game will definitely be put on display in this one.



Game Info

Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles

Friday – September 6 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Peacock

Corinthians Arena – São Paulo, Brazil



Green Bay Packers (0-0)

The Green Bay Packers ended last season winning 3 of their final 5 games to earn a playoff berth. Their playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys surprised a lot of casual fans and delighted the Green Bay faithful. Quarterback Jordan Love has taken the reigns and is the clear-cut leader of The Pack. Last season he passed for 4177 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His play will lift this team throughout this season and on Friday night he will be the star. Keep an eye on these players: RB Josh Jacobs, WR Christian Watson, CB Eric Stokes and LB Quay Walker.



Philadelphia Eagles (0-0)

The Philadelphia Eagles basically have the best team that money can buy. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has put his money where his mouth is. He signed RB Saquon Barkley, WR A.J. Brown (to a huge deal), WR Jahan Dotson, DT Byron Young and drafted LB Jalyx Hunt. You can say that Jalyx Hunt is one of the best kept secrets in last year’s draft. Quarterback Jalen Hurts will need to play his best behind a mediocre offensive line.



Prediction

This will be a groundbreaking game for the NFL in Brazil. I can see this being an annual game. The over/under is 49.5, so take the over. Line: Philly -2.5. I’m taking Philadelphia by 10!



Final Score

Eagles – 34

Packers – 24