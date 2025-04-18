Rangers sweep Angels, Kumar Rocker gets his first Major League Win

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|LAA 1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Tex 1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|–
|5
|11
|0
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|LAA
|TEX
|1st
|Soler singled to left, Ward scored.
|1
|0
|1st
|A. García hit sacrifice fly to center, Semien scored, Seager to second.
|1
|1
|2nd
|Taveras doubled to right, Harris scored and Burger scored, Higashioka thrown out at home.
|1
|3
|3rd
|A. García homered to left center (382 feet).
|1
|4
|5th
|Rengifo singled to left, Schanuel scored and Tim Anderson scored, Ward to second.
|3
|4
|7th
|Seager homered to center (427 feet).
|3
|5