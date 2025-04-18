News Ticker

Rangers sweep Angels, Kumar Rocker gets his first Major League Win

April 18, 2025 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Sports, Texas Rangers

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
LAA   1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 5 0
Tex    1 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 5 11 0

Scoring Summary

Inning

 LAA TEX
  1st Soler singled to left, Ward scored. 1 0
  1st A. García hit sacrifice fly to center, Semien scored, Seager to second. 1 1
  2nd Taveras doubled to right, Harris scored and Burger scored, Higashioka thrown out at home. 1 3
  3rd A. García homered to left center (382 feet). 1 4
  5th Rengifo singled to left, Schanuel scored and Tim Anderson scored, Ward to second. 3 4
  7th Seager homered to center (427 feet). 3 5

