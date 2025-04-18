2025 NBA Playoffs – 1st Round Preview – Saturday Games

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



It All Starts Here!

No, we’re getting down to business! The playoffs are coming in hot! This is every NBA fans favorite time of year because we’ve been talking smack all year and if your favorite team is in the playoffs, it’s business time fellas. All of the online betting sites are about to go into overtime. The first round of the playoffs is back to the 7-game format and that’s awesome. What we’re looking for are answers for questions like these: what will Luka do with the Lakers? Can Ant-Man lead the Timberwolves to the promise land? Can the Nuggets make a run without their leader? Can the Knicks get over the hump and challenge for the Eastern Conference Championship? Only time will tell if any of these questions get answered through the first round of the playoffs. Let’s take a closer look at the first four games slated for this Saturday!



NBA Playoff Match up – Saturday, April 19th

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers



Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers

4/19 – Saturday – 12:00 p.m. – TV: ESPN

This will be one of the best first round series in the Eastern conference. The Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the main attraction. There’s a big possibility that Bucks guard Damian Lillard could possibly make a return from injury to play in Game 2. The Bucks and Pacers have battled all season long with Indiana being 2 games better than Milwaukee. Keep an eye on Pacers guard Pascal Siakam. He will be the x-factor for the Pacers in this series. I’m taking the Bucks in to get it done. The Pacers are favored to win the first game, but that’s it. Final Prediction: Bucks in 6 games!



Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets

4/19 – Saturday – 2:30 p.m. – TV: ESPN

The Clippers finally have a healthy team. Clipper forward Kawhi Leonard has been putting in work along with James Harden and Norman Powell who has balled out all year long. I’m not sure what Denver is doing in the Mile High City with their team. Both teams hands down could easily walk right into the Western conference finals. Both teams won 50 games this season with 32 loses. This series will go 7 games! The x-factor for both teams will be rebounding. The only way to beat Denver is to keep them off of the boards and beating the Clippers will be defending the wing players. Final Prediction: Clippers in 7 games!



Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks

4/19 – Saturday – 6:00 p.m. – TV: ESPN

The Detroit Piston have been the laughingstock of the NBA for about 13 years. Now, the Pistons are punching teams in the mouth and daring them to bleed. Detroit is led by Cade Cunningham who is averaging 26.1 points per game and the young Pistons have followed suit this season. The New York Knicks are back and point guard Jalen Brunson will be ready for Game 1 of this series. The Knicks have the better team and I’m picking them to win this series quickly. They are the better team this season… believe though, Detroit will be back next season! The x-factor for this series will be Karl Anthony-Towns. Final Prediction: Knicks in 6 games!



Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers

4/19 – Saturday – 7:30 p.m. – TV: ABC

This will be one of the best series in the Western conference. We’re getting a first round treat! The Lakers are loaded with fire power by adding Luka Doncic who can score 40-50 points on any given night. LeBron James is looking to add another ring to his collection and continue to rewrite the history books. The Lakers have a legitimate chance of getting to the championship. The Timberwolves are a bunch of hungry ballers looking to discredit what the world is saying: they have no chance on the road against the Lakers. The Timberwolves are led by the new face of the league Anthony Edwards. Edwards is leading the team in scoring with 27.6 points per game. He will be the key in this series. I’m taking the Timberwolves in 7 games because the Lakers don’t play defense! Final Prediction: Timberwolves in 7!