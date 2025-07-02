07/01/2024 Texas Rangers vs Baltimore Orioles

Scoring Summary
|
INNING
|BAL
|TEX
|3rd
|A. García singled to center, Haggerty scored and Smith scored, Semien to second.
|0
|2
|3rd
|Heim singled to left, Semien scored, A. García to second.
|0
|3
|4th
|Sánchez homered to left (381 feet), Henderson scored.
|2
|3
|5th
|Osuna homered to right (383 feet), A. García scored.
|2
|5
|6th
|A. García singled to left, Seager scored and Semien scored.
|2
|7
|8th
|Seager scored on Soto wild pitch, Helman to second on wild pitch by Soto, Semien to third on wild pitch by Soto.
|2
|8
|8th
|Foscue doubled to center, Helman scored and Semien scored.
|2
|10