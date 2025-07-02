News Ticker

07/01/2024 Texas Rangers vs Baltimore Orioles

July 2, 2025 Baseball, Current Issue, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MiLB, MLB, Sports, Texas Rangers

[Show picture list]
Photos by Michael Kolch

BAL
TEX
 
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 0
0 0 3 0 2 2 0 3 10 14 0
 
 
J. deGrom
WIN

J. deGrom9-2

6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 6 K, 1 BB
 
B. Young
LOSS

B. Young0-3

4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 4 K, 2 BB
 
J. Latz
SAVE

J. Latz1

3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB

Scoring Summary

 

INNING

 BAL TEX
  3rd A. García singled to center, Haggerty scored and Smith scored, Semien to second. 0 2
  3rd Heim singled to left, Semien scored, A. García to second. 0 3
  4th Sánchez homered to left (381 feet), Henderson scored. 2 3
  5th Osuna homered to right (383 feet), A. García scored. 2 5
  6th A. García singled to left, Seager scored and Semien scored. 2 7
  8th Seager scored on Soto wild pitch, Helman to second on wild pitch by Soto, Semien to third on wild pitch by Soto. 2 8
  8th Foscue doubled to center, Helman scored and Semien scored. 2 10
 

 

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly