Semien two run homer pushed Rangers past the Rays 4-3

Semien hit a two run home run to left center in the bottom of the 7th to take the lead.
Rays
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|–
|4
|8
|0
Rangers
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|TB
|TEX
|2nd
|Knizner singled to center, Heim scored, Taveras to third.
|0
|1
|3rd
|Lowe singled to center, Semien scored, Seager to third.
|0
|2
|7th
|Díaz homered to left (373 feet), DeLuca scored and Walls scored.
|3
|2
|7th
|Semien homered to left center (422 feet), Taveras scored.
|3
|4