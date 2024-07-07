News Ticker

Semien two run homer pushed Rangers past the Rays 4-3

July 6, 2024 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Sports, Texas Rangers

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Semien hit a two run home run to left center in the bottom of the 7th to take the lead.

Rays

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 3 7 0
0 1 1 0 0 0 2 0 4 8 0

Rangers

Scoring Summary

Inning

 TB TEX
  2nd Knizner singled to center, Heim scored, Taveras to third. 0 1
  3rd Lowe singled to center, Semien scored, Seager to third. 0 2
  7th Díaz homered to left (373 feet), DeLuca scored and Walls scored. 3 2
  7th Semien homered to left center (422 feet), Taveras scored. 3 4

