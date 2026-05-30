Rangers hit 3 home runs in 9-1 rout over Royals

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|KC 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|2
|TEX 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|–
|9
|10
|0
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|KC
|TEX
|1st
|Duran singled to center, Pederson scored and Burger scored.
|0
|2
|1st
|Duran scored on error, Osuna safe at first on throwing error by second baseman Loftin, Carter safe at third on error.
|0
|3
|1st
|Carter scored on throwing error by catcher Perez, Osuna stole third.
|0
|4
|5th
|Nimmo homered to right (435 feet), Jung scored.
|0
|6
|6th
|Lopez homered to right center (397 feet), Jansen scored.
|0
|8
|8th
|Pederson homered to right (339 feet).
|0
|9
|9th
|Pasquantino singled to center, Garcia scored, Perez to third.
|1
|9