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Rangers hit 3 home runs in 9-1 rout over Royals

May 30, 2026 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
KC    0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 6 2
TEX 4 0 0 0 2 2 0 1 9 10 0

Scoring Summary

Inning

 KC TEX
  1st Duran singled to center, Pederson scored and Burger scored. 0 2
  1st Duran scored on error, Osuna safe at first on throwing error by second baseman Loftin, Carter safe at third on error. 0 3
  1st Carter scored on throwing error by catcher Perez, Osuna stole third. 0 4
  5th Nimmo homered to right (435 feet), Jung scored. 0 6
  6th Lopez homered to right center (397 feet), Jansen scored. 0 8
  8th Pederson homered to right (339 feet). 0 9
  9th Pasquantino singled to center, Garcia scored, Perez to third. 1 9

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