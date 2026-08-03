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Wings dominate Sun 83-63

August 3, 2026 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Jessica Shepard and Arike Ogunbowale each scored 15 points as the Wings used a 20-2 run in the third quarter to take command of the game.

Final 1 2 3 4 T
CON
 16 21 8 18 63
DAL
 22 26 24 11 83
 

Team Stats
FG 23-67 33-69
Field Goal % 34 48
3PT 9-23 7-18
Three Point % 39 39
FT 8-13 10-12
Free Throw % 62 83
Rebounds 31 38
Offensive Rebounds 9 7
Defensive Rebounds 22 31
Assists 14 22
Steals 6 10
Blocks 3 4
Total Turnovers 17 14
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 16 14
Fast Break Points 7 8
Points in Paint 24 46
Fouls 18 15
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 5 31
Percent Led 7 91

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