Wings dominate Sun 83-63

Jessica Shepard and Arike Ogunbowale each scored 15 points as the Wings used a 20-2 run in the third quarter to take command of the game.
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
CON
|16
|21
|8
|18
|63
|
DAL
|22
|26
|24
|11
|83
|
Team Stats
|FG
|23-67
|33-69
|Field Goal %
|34
|48
|3PT
|9-23
|7-18
|Three Point %
|39
|39
|FT
|8-13
|10-12
|Free Throw %
|62
|83
|Rebounds
|31
|38
|Offensive Rebounds
|9
|7
|Defensive Rebounds
|22
|31
|Assists
|14
|22
|Steals
|6
|10
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Total Turnovers
|17
|14
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|16
|14
|Fast Break Points
|7
|8
|Points in Paint
|24
|46
|Fouls
|18
|15
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|5
|31
|Percent Led
|7
|91