Rangers complete the sweep, down Rays 13-2

Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|TB
|TEX
|1st
|Langford doubled to left, Seager scored.
|0
|1
|3rd
|Caballero homered to left center (413 feet), Rortvedt scored.
|2
|1
|4th
|Heim singled to center, Langford scored, Heim to second, Lowe to third.
|2
|2
|4th
|Jankowski singled to center, Lowe scored and Heim scored, Jankowski to second.
|2
|4
|4th
|Seager homered to right (382 feet), Jankowski scored and Semien scored.
|2
|7
|5th
|Taveras singled to left, Langford scored, Heim to second, Lowe to third.
|2
|8
|5th
|Jankowski reached on infield single to first, Lowe scored, Taveras to second, Heim to third.
|2
|9
|5th
|Hill singled to right, Heim scored, Jankowski to second, Taveras to third.
|2
|10
|6th
|Heim homered to right (389 feet).
|2
|11
|7th
|Grossman homered to left (346 feet).
|2
|12
|8th
|Grossman walked, Smith scored, Taveras to second, Langford to third.
|2
|13