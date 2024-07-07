News Ticker

Rangers complete the sweep, down Rays 13-2

July 7, 2024 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Sports, Texas Rangers

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Scoring Summary

Inning

 TB TEX
  1st Langford doubled to left, Seager scored. 0 1
  3rd Caballero homered to left center (413 feet), Rortvedt scored. 2 1
  4th Heim singled to center, Langford scored, Heim to second, Lowe to third. 2 2
  4th Jankowski singled to center, Lowe scored and Heim scored, Jankowski to second. 2 4
  4th Seager homered to right (382 feet), Jankowski scored and Semien scored. 2 7
  5th Taveras singled to left, Langford scored, Heim to second, Lowe to third. 2 8
  5th Jankowski reached on infield single to first, Lowe scored, Taveras to second, Heim to third. 2 9
  5th Hill singled to right, Heim scored, Jankowski to second, Taveras to third. 2 10
  6th Heim homered to right (389 feet). 2 11
  7th Grossman homered to left (346 feet). 2 12
  8th Grossman walked, Smith scored, Taveras to second, Langford to third. 2 13

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly