Rangers lose 6 in a row, Giants 5 Rangers 1

Jung Hoo Lee hit two solo home runs and drove in three runs in a 5-1 Giants win. Logan Webb pitched six shutout innings.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|SFG 0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|6
|0
|TEX 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|5
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|SF
|TEX
|2nd
|Gilbert singled to right, Susac scored on fielding error by right fielder Nimmo, Gilbert to third.
|1
|0
|2nd
|Basabe hit sacrifice fly to right, Gilbert scored.
|2
|0
|3rd
|Lee homered to right center (410 feet).
|3
|0
|8th
|Lee homered to right center (385 feet).
|4
|0
|9th
|Lee hit sacrifice fly to center, McCray scored.
|5
|0
|9th
|Duran homered to left (406 feet).
|5
|1