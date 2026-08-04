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Rangers lose 6 in a row, Giants 5 Rangers 1

August 4, 2026 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Jung Hoo Lee hit two solo home runs and drove in three runs in a 5-1 Giants win. Logan Webb pitched six shutout innings.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
SFG   0 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 5 6 0
TEX   0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 7 5

Scoring Summary

Inning

 SF TEX
  2nd Gilbert singled to right, Susac scored on fielding error by right fielder Nimmo, Gilbert to third. 1 0
  2nd Basabe hit sacrifice fly to right, Gilbert scored. 2 0
  3rd Lee homered to right center (410 feet). 3 0
  8th Lee homered to right center (385 feet). 4 0
  9th Lee hit sacrifice fly to center, McCray scored. 5 0
  9th Duran homered to left (406 feet). 5 1

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