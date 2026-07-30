Dream 30 point 4th quarter, beats Wings 82-81

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
ATL
|16
|16
|20
|30
|82
|
DAL
|16
|22
|26
|17
|81
|
Team Stats
|FG
|31-70
|34-69
|Field Goal %
|44
|49
|3PT
|1-16
|4-15
|Three Point %
|6
|27
|FT
|19-25
|9-14
|Free Throw %
|76
|64
|Rebounds
|37
|32
|Offensive Rebounds
|12
|8
|Defensive Rebounds
|25
|24
|Assists
|22
|19
|Steals
|11
|9
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Total Turnovers
|16
|18
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|22
|15
|Fast Break Points
|4
|15
|Points in Paint
|58
|40
|Fouls
|20
|19
|Technical Fouls
|2
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|1
|Largest Lead
|2
|15
|Percent Led
|3
|88