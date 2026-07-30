News Ticker

Dream 30 point 4th quarter, beats Wings 82-81

July 30, 2026 DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 3 4 T
ATL
 16 16 20 30 82
DAL
 16 22 26 17 81
 

Team Stats
FG 31-70 34-69
Field Goal % 44 49
3PT 1-16 4-15
Three Point % 6 27
FT 19-25 9-14
Free Throw % 76 64
Rebounds 37 32
Offensive Rebounds 12 8
Defensive Rebounds 25 24
Assists 22 19
Steals 11 9
Blocks 4 5
Total Turnovers 16 18
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 22 15
Fast Break Points 4 15
Points in Paint 58 40
Fouls 20 19
Technical Fouls 2 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 1
Largest Lead 2 15
Percent Led 3 88

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly