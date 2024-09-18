New England Patriots vs New York Jets Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Why you should watch this game

Being a former athlete, one would think that they still have something left in the tank. Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers feels as if he can take the Jets to the playoffs and make a run for another title. Last season he got hurt in the first game of the season and missed the whole year. The New York Jets went out and beefed up their offensive line to keep him upright for this run. If there’s nothing about these two teams that you like or even interested in, then watch Aaron Rodgers to see if he can take this team to another level and get a win at home on Thursday night.



What to watch for: Keys to Victory

As of right now, both teams are tied for 2nd place in the AFC East. The only thing that separates these teams is points for and points allowed. This will come down to quarterback play. Can Jacoby Brissett lift the Patriots past the Jets and get the respect he needs? Can the old vet Aaron Rodgers turn his team around and get them to 2-1 this week. This will be a huge game within the AFC East.



Game Info

New England Patriots vs New York Jets

Thursday – September 19 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ



New England Patriots (1-1, 1-0 Away)

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett will have all of his weapons in place this week. He will need to get the ball out of his hands and stretch the field. He can’t rely on 3-6 yard passes to open up the running game. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson will need to touch the ball more than 15 times in this one. What a lot of people don’t know is that he’s a pretty good receiver out of the backfield. Tight End Hunter Henry will need to grab passes on 3rd down to move the chains. He will be the x-factor this week. The Jets struggles with covering tight ends in the flat.



New York Jets (1-1, 0-0 Home)

The Jets have a quarterback that can lead. They need their role players to step up and make some plays Thursday night. Running back Breece Hall is dangerous running and receiving out of the backfield. He has 30 carries for 116 yards and 1 touchdown. He will need to get the ball early and often. Wide out Garrett Wilson will be the x-factor for the Jets in this one. He is a star in the making. The offense plays better with him moving around in the slot and on the outside. He’s solid with RAC (run after catch) which allows the Jets offense to move the ball.



Prediction

ESPN has the Jets with a 66.5% chance of winning their first home game of the season. The over/under is 38.5, so take the under in this one. Line: NYJ -6.5. I’m taking the Jets by 7!



Final Score

Jets – 24

Patriots – 17